A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire
PUBLISHED: 07:57 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 11 June 2019
Archant
A crash and vehicle fire has seen the A1(M) towards Welwyn Garden City closed overnight and into rush hour.
The collision happened between junction seven and six on the southbound carriageway at about 10pm last night.
Firefighting crews from Stevenage and Hitchin rushed to the scene, along with other emergency services.
Traffic queues are currently stretching up to junction nine and the incident is not expected to be clear until about 2.45pm.
Highways England report that the road is closed to allow police officers to investigate the scene.
Herts Fire and Rescue Service were also called to a separate crash on the A1(M) last night, at about 10pm, which saw multiple vehicles in a collision between junctions three and four.
Crews from Hatfield, St Albans and Borehamwood attended that incident.
More information on these as it becomes available.