A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

A1(M) is still closed after being shut late last night. Picture: Highways England Archant

A crash and vehicle fire has seen the A1(M) towards Welwyn Garden City closed overnight and into rush hour.

The #A1(M) in #Hertfordshire is currently closed in both directions between J6 and J7 due to a serious road traffic collision. @HertsPolice are currently in attendance. We'll update you on trapped traffic as we can. Please see link for diversion. https://t.co/5YBjKe6rvw pic.twitter.com/yKPzetLE4b — Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) 10 June 2019

The collision happened between junction seven and six on the southbound carriageway at about 10pm last night.

Firefighting crews from Stevenage and Hitchin rushed to the scene, along with other emergency services.

Traffic queues are currently stretching up to junction nine and the incident is not expected to be clear until about 2.45pm.

Highways England report that the road is closed to allow police officers to investigate the scene.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service were also called to a separate crash on the A1(M) last night, at about 10pm, which saw multiple vehicles in a collision between junctions three and four.

Crews from Hatfield, St Albans and Borehamwood attended that incident.

More information on these as it becomes available.