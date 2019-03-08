Advanced search

A1(M) southbound closed between Welwyn Garden City and Stevenage following car crash and vehicle fire

PUBLISHED: 07:57 11 June 2019 | UPDATED: 08:04 11 June 2019

A1(M) is still closed after being shut late last night. Picture: Highways England

A1(M) is still closed after being shut late last night. Picture: Highways England

A crash and vehicle fire has seen the A1(M) towards Welwyn Garden City closed overnight and into rush hour.

The collision happened between junction seven and six on the southbound carriageway at about 10pm last night.

Firefighting crews from Stevenage and Hitchin rushed to the scene, along with other emergency services.

Traffic queues are currently stretching up to junction nine and the incident is not expected to be clear until about 2.45pm.

Highways England report that the road is closed to allow police officers to investigate the scene.

Herts Fire and Rescue Service were also called to a separate crash on the A1(M) last night, at about 10pm, which saw multiple vehicles in a collision between junctions three and four.

Crews from Hatfield, St Albans and Borehamwood attended that incident.

More information on these as it becomes available.

Murder investigation launched following fatal stabbing in Hatfield

St Peters Close, Hatfield. Picture: Karyn Haddon

Residents say they feel 'unsafe' at Hatfield's Queensway House

Queensway House. Picture: Charlotte McLaughlin

Welwyn Garden City practice celebrates official reopening at new location

Garden City staff celebrate the opening. Picture: Garden City Practice.

Three Welwyn Garden City teens arrested following Oaklands College fire

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Met Office issues amber weather warning for rain in Herts

The Met Office have issued yellow and amber weather warnings for rain in Hertfordshire today. Picture: Met Office

