Two lanes closed on A1(M) after crash near Welwyn Garden City

PUBLISHED: 17:06 17 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:10 17 June 2020

There has been a crash on the A1(M) near Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Herts Police

Two lanes on the A1(M) have been closed by police after a crash near Welwyn Garden City.

Highways England have said police, fire and ambulance are on the scene at Junction 6 southbound following the multi-vehicle accident near the southbound entry slip road.

The event is expected to clear before 6pm.

Topic Tags:

