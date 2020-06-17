Two lanes closed on A1(M) after crash near Welwyn Garden City

Two lanes on the A1(M) have been closed by police after a crash near Welwyn Garden City.

Highways England have said police, fire and ambulance are on the scene at Junction 6 southbound following the multi-vehicle accident near the southbound entry slip road.

The event is expected to clear before 6pm.