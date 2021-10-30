Time to put the clocks back as British Summer Time ends tonight

Clocks go back an hour from 2am to 1am on Sunday, October 31, 2021 when British Summer Time officially ends. - Credit: Archant

Don't forget to put your clocks back tonight as British Summer Time 2021 ends this weekend.

It's that time of the year when people ask: "Do the clocks go back tonight?"

British Summer Time traditionally ends in the early hours of the final Sunday of October, with the clocks going back one hour.

This year BST ends tonight on Halloween – Sunday, October 31.





When do the clocks change tonight?

Clocks go back 60 minutes tonight, from 2am to 1am, meaning we gain an extra hour in bed.

Most modern technology, such as smartphones and laptops, will change the time automatically.

Clocks go back an hour in the UK at 2am on Sunday, October 31, 2021 when British Summer Time (BST) ends and the country reverts to Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). - Credit: Archant

In the UK, clocks go forward one hour at 1am on the last Sunday in March.

British Summer Time (BST) is the period when clocks are one hour ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

This is sometimes called Daylight Saving Time, with more daylight in the evenings.

When the clocks go back an hour – as they do tonight (Sunday, October 31, 2021) at 2am – the UK is on Greenwich Mean Time (GMT).

BST is GMT +1 hour.





When do the clocks change in 2022?

Clocks go forward again on Sunday, March 27, 2022, when we move to British Summer Time.

According to www.gov.uk, the clocks go back in 2022 on Sunday, October 30.







