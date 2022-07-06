WGC dance company students representing England, win Dance World Cup

Sixteen girls from Ignite Dance Company between the ages of 7 and 17 went through a gruelling audition process to compete in Spain. - Credit: Ignite Dance Company

A WGC dance company has return from Spain as international champions after competing at the Dance World Cup.

Sixteen girls from Ignite Dance Company, aged between seven and 17, went through a gruelling audition process to even get on the team to represent England.

After being chosen to go to Spain, the girls went on to win the competition overall and come home with three gold medals, four silver medals, and three bronze medals.

The girls competed against 35 other countries from across the world and are delighted with the end result.

Co-principal of Ignite Dance Company and parent of one of the dancers, Jody Squirrel said: "It was absolutely amazing. As principal it was one of the proudest moments of my career and as a mother as well.”

The English team was made up of all the best dancers in the country and they performed 18 routines to bag the title.

One of the dancers, Layla McGreevy said: “It was amazing being with my friends in a different country for the first time and I am really proud of me and my team."

The team won gold in the Mini Song and Dance category by Mia Raggio, Junior Small Group Song and Dance by Coral Ellie, Amelie Appleby, Mia-Rose Boyne and Darcey Burt and finally the Mini Song and Dance Duet was won by Ana Papadopoullos and Mia Raggio.

Silver was won by Amelie Appleby and Darcey Burt in Junior Song and Dance Duet; Mia Raggio and Mia Borrey won second in Mini Jazz Duet and silver was also won in Junior Large Jazz Group and Mini Tap Group.

The bronze categories won by the girls were Junior large tap group, Children large tap group, Mini song and Dance group and Mini tap solo.

Even though getting to Spain had its issues from passport, flight and accommodation cancellations, Jody said: "The win made it all worth it."

Next stop for Ignite Dance Company is the All-England Finals at the end of July where they have a staggering 53 dances qualified.