Former Oaklands College student makes it onto Forbes 30 list

Born and raised in WGC, former Oaklands College student makes it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Alumni list. - Credit: Omar Meho

From label owner, music producer, DJ teacher to international resident in multiple countries, a Welwyn Garden City entrepreneur has added one more accomplishment to his portfolio, by making it onto the Forbes 30 Under 30 Alumni list.

Omar Meho attended Oaklands College in WGC before pursuing a degree in BSc (Hons) Business Management with Marketing from the University of Brighton.

The self-taught DJ has played in front of 12,500 people in Ibiza, France, Dubai and has played in some of the biggest clubs in the UK.

“I got into it at Zante playing music from a laptop in a bar. I was told to stay on the laptop all night and got tweets the next morning saying how good of a DJ I was. This inspired me to learn when I got home. I was 16.

“It has been a goal of mine to be in the Forbes list since I was 14. It's a great achievement to finally be a part of the alumni. I am very proud of myself and have some very exciting plans for the future,” Omar said.

Omar also runs three of his own businesses, record label Atmos Tempo Records, music school Music Workflow Academy, and a life coaching business called The Mindset Bible.

The academy has over 47,000 students in over 170 countries. They offer more than 77 courses online which help people learn music production and DJ’ing around the world. They aim to have 100,000 students by the end of this year and at least 10,000,000 in total.

Omar said: “We were only at 10,000 in September 2021, but a week later we went viral with one of our new courses and reached 20,000. Now in September we are at 47,000-plus. We deliver these courses to third world countries and some of our biggest audiences come from India and Africa.

“Some of our success stories include a 10-year-old from Canada, who we taught how to DJ; a 13-year-old from Greece who we got his first DJ set because he can perform in clubs at that age; a 15-year-old in Florida who is now earning $700 a week by performing at weddings; a 25-year-old who purchased one of our courses and is now throwing his own beach parties in San Francisco, and the list goes on."