Immi Davis to perform at Chilfest following campaign

Welwyn Garden City’s young popstar Immi Davis will have a chance to perform for her home crowd later this year.

Immi gained national fame at just nine years old when she reached the semi-finals on Britain’s Got Talent.

She will appearing at Chilfest in Tring on July 1-2 and Immi will take to the stage on the second day, immediately after ex-Spandau Ballet front man Tony Hadley opens the show.

Immi has been given this opportunity to perform at Chilfest following a campaign from BBC Three Counties’ Justin Dealey, who wanted her to have the chance to play to a home audience.

Chilfest will see Immi play to her biggest crowd and perform at a festival for the first time.

After Immi’s festival debut performance, the acts to follow will include ABC, Maxi Priest, Toploader, Peter Hook & The Light, The Real Thing, Bad Manners, Toyah and Heatwave. Plus, Saturday’s headline act, Scottish rock duo The Proclaimers will also be making their first appearance at Chilfest.

Chilfest event director Steve Butcher said: “It’s important to us that we support not only established talent but also up and coming acts.

"For the Friday we launched a talent search to have an act open the festival and we have selected Tess and the Durbervilles to do so. Therefore, when Justin from BBC Three Counties got in touch to ask if Immi could perform the Saturday we were delighted to say yes.”

Immi Davis said: “Being given this opportunity means the world to me. I am so happy that Chilfest is letting me sing on Saturday for these famous pop stars - but I am not nervous, just so excited.

“Afterwards I will be watching all the other acts and taking my autograph book too. Thank you very much Justin and BBC Three Counties radio for believing in me and making this happen.”

BBC Three Counties presenter Justin Dealey said: “I’ve been impressed with Immi’s talent and am thrilled that she did so well on BGT. I’m even more thrilled that her first proper festival will be in her home county, which is also my home county. I can’t wait to see her perform.”

Chilfest takes place at Pendley Manor, Tring. Tickets can be purchased from https://chilfest.co.uk/chilfest-buy-tickets