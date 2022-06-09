Welwyn Garden City’s own Immi Davis excited about a 'popstar' future after Britain's Got Talent

WGC's Immi Davis is excited to see what her future holds after being Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist this year - Credit: Matt Frost/BGT

A nine-year-old local busker who reached the finals of Britain’s Got Talent says she is excited about the opportunities to come.

Immi Davis wowed the judges on the audition stage with her vocal performance, and although she did not prompt a Golden Buzzer, she did receive four yeses and a standing ovation.

She eventually reached the semi-finals of the competition and although her thousands of supporters were upset she did not get through to the finals Immi was still happy as she did not believe she could get that far.

“I feel amazing, I feel like I am a new pop star. It makes me feel happy because I‘ve always wanted it to happen and I think it has happened now,” Immi said.

Immi has been auditioning for BGT since she was five years old until she finally got through this year.

"I decided to audition because ever since I was five, I dreamt of being a pop star so basically, I would sing for one hour every day and until I was seven, I would go live for one and a half hours every day, once in the morning and once in the evening, and then I thought, what if I tried to audition for BGT?

“I thought they’d ask me to try again next year and there were tons of good acts so they had to choose someone else.”

Immi’s mother Lisa said she was elated by what her daughter achieved: “She’s done so well, I am so proud of her. She couldn’t have done anymore. I could not have got up on that stage and done it and she certainly does not get her singing skills from me.

“But she blows my mind. She’s done so good and she is so dedicated and she very much wants this and it’s all on her, I can’t fake any credit for her doing.”

Prior to making it on BGT, Immi busked in WGC. She is the LB Westminster’s youngest licensed busker allowing her to practice her singing and performance skill set at Leicester Square, Covent Garden and Trafalgar Square.

“Immi also ‘busks’ in shopping centres like the Galleria, Harvey Centre and Mercury Mall. As she is under 14, she is not allowed to busk for money so she ‘busks’ for free. She understands that the experience she gains from performing to a captured or passing audience is priceless,” Lisa added.

In the wake of her newfound popularity after BGT, Immi revealed her plans for the future: “I am trying to sign with a record label, because I really really want to get my music out there but I don’t know how to do it.

“I am trying to make my own songs and a fan named April gave me a book to write all my songs in and I have written one song already."