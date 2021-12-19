Waitrose Christmas and New Year's shopping opening hours
- Credit: Archant / Kevin Lines
Here are the Christmas 2021 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for Waitrose.
Want to know when Waitrose will be open and closed this Christmas?
Waitrose stores will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day, with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts.
On Christmas Eve, the majority of the company's stores will open from 7am to 6pm, and on New Year's Eve from 8am to 6pm.
On New Year's Day, Waitrose shops will be closed, with the exception of a small number which will have varying opening hours between 7am and 10pm.
Shop opening hours do vary though, and Waitrose advise customers to check times using the branch finder tool.
WAITROSE CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES
Here are the festive shopping opening times for the Waitrose stores in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans, Hertfordshire.
Most Read
- 1 Older woman assaulted in Lloyds Bank dies from injuries
- 2 Pedestrian dies weeks after collision in Welwyn
- 3 Revised Welwyn Hatfield bin collection dates after Christmas and in January 2022
- 4 Hatfield toddler who loves bin lorries taken for a spin
- 5 Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers involved in crime spree
- 6 'Outstanding' WGC primary school now requires improvement
- 7 How many Omicron cases are there in your area?
- 8 Mysterious soot in council home reduces tenant to tears
- 9 Pubs, hotels, cafés and salons hit by Covid Christmas cancellation crisis
- 10 Hopes to save 18th century pub ‘unrealistic’
Waitrose Welwyn Garden City
Bridge Road, WGC.
Seasonal opening hours:
- Monday, December 20: 7am - 10pm
- Tuesday, December 21: 7am - 10pm
- Wednesday, December 22: 7am - 11pm
- Thursday, December 23: 7am - 11pm
- Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
- Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED.
- Monday, December 27: 8am - 6pm
- Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 8pm
- Wednesday, December 29: 7am - 9pm
- Thursday, December 30: 7am - 9pm
- Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 7am - 6pm
- Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, January 2: 11am - 5pm
- Monday, January 3: 8am - 8pm.
Waitrose St Albans
Ermine Close, Mayne Avenue, St Albans.
Opening and closing times:
- Monday, December 20: 8am - 9pm
- Tuesday, December 21: 8am - 9pm
- Wednesday, December 22: 8am - 10pm
- Thursday, December 23: 8am - 10pm
- Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 8am - 6pm
- Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED.
- Monday, December 27: 9am - 6pm
- Tuesday, December 28: 9am - 6pm
- Wednesday, December 29: 8am - 9pm
- Thursday, December 30: 8am - 9pm
- Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm
- Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, January 2: 11am - 5pm
- Monday, January 3: 9am - 6pm.
Not the Waitrose & Partners shop you're looking for? Use the Waitrose branch locator to find your nearest store's Christmas opening times.