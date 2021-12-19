Waitrose will close stores on Christmas Day and Boxing Day. - Credit: Archant / Kevin Lines

Here are the Christmas 2021 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for Waitrose.

The Waitrose store in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Archant / Kevin Lines

Want to know when Waitrose will be open and closed this Christmas?

Waitrose stores will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day, with the exception of those in Welcome Break motorway service stations and Shell forecourts.

On Christmas Eve, the majority of the company's stores will open from 7am to 6pm, and on New Year's Eve from 8am to 6pm.

On New Year's Day, Waitrose shops will be closed, with the exception of a small number which will have varying opening hours between 7am and 10pm.

Shop opening hours do vary though, and Waitrose advise customers to check times using the branch finder tool.



WAITROSE CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES

Here are the festive shopping opening times for the Waitrose stores in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans, Hertfordshire.



Waitrose Welwyn Garden City

Bridge Road, WGC.

Seasonal opening hours:

Monday, December 20: 7am - 10pm

Tuesday, December 21: 7am - 10pm

Wednesday, December 22: 7am - 11pm

Thursday, December 23: 7am - 11pm

Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Monday, December 27: 8am - 6pm

Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 8pm

Wednesday, December 29: 7am - 9pm

Thursday, December 30: 7am - 9pm

Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 7am - 6pm

Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED

Sunday, January 2: 11am - 5pm

Monday, January 3: 8am - 8pm.





Waitrose St Albans

Ermine Close, Mayne Avenue, St Albans.

Opening and closing times:

Monday, December 20: 8am - 9pm

Tuesday, December 21: 8am - 9pm

Wednesday, December 22: 8am - 10pm

Thursday, December 23: 8am - 10pm

Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 8am - 6pm

Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Monday, December 27: 9am - 6pm

Tuesday, December 28: 9am - 6pm

Wednesday, December 29: 8am - 9pm

Thursday, December 30: 8am - 9pm

Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 8am - 6pm

Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED

Sunday, January 2: 11am - 5pm

Monday, January 3: 9am - 6pm.

Not the Waitrose & Partners shop you're looking for? Use the Waitrose branch locator to find your nearest store's Christmas opening times.