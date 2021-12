Here are the Christmas 2021 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for Sainsbury's.

Want to know when supermarket chain Sainsbury's will be open and closed this Christmas?

Sainsbury's stores will be closed on December 25 - Christmas Day.



SAINSBURY'S CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES

Here are the festive shopping times for the Sainsbury's stores in Welwyn Garden City, London Colney and Potters Bar, Hertfordshire.



Sainsbury's, Welwyn Garden City Superstore

Church Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Seasonal opening hours:

Monday, December 20: 6am - 11pm

Tuesday, December 21: 6am - 11pm

Wednesday, December 22: 6am - 11pm

Thursday, December 23: 6am - 11pm

Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm

Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED

Bank Holiday Monday, December 27: 8am - 8pm

Bank Holiday Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 8pm

Wednesday, December 29: 7am - 10pm

Thursday, December 30: 7am - 10pm

Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 7am - 7pm

Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: 8am - 8pm

Sunday, January 2: 11am - 5pm

Bank Holiday Monday, January 3: 8am - 8pm

Tuesday, January 4: 7am - 10pm

Wednesday, January 5: 7am - 10pm.





Sainsbury's London Colney

Colney Fields Shopping Park, London Colney.

Seasonal opening and closing times:

Monday, December 20: 6am - 11pm

Tuesday, December 21: 6am - 11pm

Wednesday, December 22: 6am - 11pm

Thursday, December 23: 6am - 11pm

Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm

Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED

Bank Holiday Monday, December 27: 8am - 8pm

Bank Holiday Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 8pm

Wednesday, December 29: 7am - 10pm

Thursday, December 30: 7am - 10pm

Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 7am - 7pm

Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: 8am - 8pm

Sunday, January 2: 11am - 5pm

Bank Holiday Monday, January 3: 8am - 8pm

Tuesday, January 4: 7am - 10pm

Wednesday, January 5: 7am - 10pm.

Sainsbury's, Potters Bar Superstore

7-8 Sainsbury Centre, Darkes Lane, Potters Bar.

Christmas and New Year opening and closing times:

Monday, December 20: 6am - 10pm

Tuesday, December 21: 6am - 10pm

Wednesday, December 22: 6am - 10pm

Thursday, December 23: 6am - 10pm

Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 6am - 7pm

Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED

Bank Holiday, Monday, December 27: 8am - 8pm

Bank Holiday, Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 8pm

Wednesday, December 29: 7am - 8pm

Thursday, December 30: 7am - 8pm

Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 7am - 7pm

Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: 8am - 8pm

Sunday, January 2: 10am - 4pm

Bank Holiday Monday, January 3: 8am - 8pm

Tuesday, January 4: 7am - 8am.

Wednesday, January 5: 7am - 8am.

Not the Sainsbury's store you're looking for? Use the Sainsbury's store locator to find your local store.