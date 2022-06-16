Welwyn Garden City home with basement air raid shelter on sale for £1.25m

The rear doors open onto a 1939 York stone patio. - Credit: Wrights

This exceptional 2,100 sq ft property is ideally placed on one of Welwyn Garden City's most sought-after streets.

The hall features a beautiful bespoke entrance, stunning joinery and original timber flooring. - Credit: Wrights

Built in 1939, the original garden city home has been in the same ownership for more than 50 years.

Its four floors boast countless character features, including Crittall windows, a basement air raid shelter and a vast loft space.

The loft room spans the full width of the house. - Credit: Wrights

There is an air raid shelter to the basement level. - Credit: Wrights

The Crittall windows are a stand-out feature of the triple aspect living room. - Credit: Wrights

Located on prestigious Sherrardspark Road, the house occupies a wide plot with a landscaped, south-facing rear garden.

Ground floor accommodation comprises three reception rooms, a large kitchen and utility room and a cloakroom.

There are views over the rear garden from the dining room. - Credit: Wrights

The basement exceeds 170 sq ft. - Credit: Wrights

The first floor is home to four double bedrooms, a large bathroom suite and a separate WC.

The property is within easy access of Sherrardspark Wood, and a short level walk from the town centre and mainline station, which serves Kings Cross and Moorgate in under 30 minutes.

The property is set back behind the wide verges of Sherrardspark Road. - Credit: Wrights

It also falls within the catchment of popular local schools, including Templewood primary and Monks Walk senior school, and is being sold with no onward chain.

PROPERTY FACTS

Sherrardspark Road, Welwyn Garden City

Guide price: £1,250,000

Wrights, 01707 332211, www.wrightsof.com