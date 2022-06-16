Welwyn Garden City home with basement air raid shelter on sale for £1.25m
- Credit: Wrights
This exceptional 2,100 sq ft property is ideally placed on one of Welwyn Garden City's most sought-after streets.
Built in 1939, the original garden city home has been in the same ownership for more than 50 years.
Its four floors boast countless character features, including Crittall windows, a basement air raid shelter and a vast loft space.
Located on prestigious Sherrardspark Road, the house occupies a wide plot with a landscaped, south-facing rear garden.
Ground floor accommodation comprises three reception rooms, a large kitchen and utility room and a cloakroom.
The first floor is home to four double bedrooms, a large bathroom suite and a separate WC.
The property is within easy access of Sherrardspark Wood, and a short level walk from the town centre and mainline station, which serves Kings Cross and Moorgate in under 30 minutes.
It also falls within the catchment of popular local schools, including Templewood primary and Monks Walk senior school, and is being sold with no onward chain.
PROPERTY FACTS
Sherrardspark Road, Welwyn Garden City
Guide price: £1,250,000
Wrights, 01707 332211, www.wrightsof.com