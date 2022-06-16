News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Lifestyle >

Welwyn Garden City home with basement air raid shelter on sale for £1.25m

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 10:43 AM June 16, 2022
Updated: 11:15 AM June 16, 2022
The rear doors open onto an original 1939 York stone patio. 

The rear doors open onto a 1939 York stone patio. - Credit: Wrights

This exceptional 2,100 sq ft property is ideally placed on one of Welwyn Garden City's most sought-after streets.

The hall features a beautiful bespoke entrance, stunning joinery and original timber flooring. 

The hall features a beautiful bespoke entrance, stunning joinery and original timber flooring. - Credit: Wrights

Built in 1939, the original garden city home has been in the same ownership for more than 50 years.

Its four floors boast countless character features, including Crittall windows, a basement air raid shelter and a vast loft space. 

The loft room spans the full width of the house. 

The loft room spans the full width of the house. - Credit: Wrights

There is an air raid shelter to the basement level. 

There is an air raid shelter to the basement level. - Credit: Wrights

The Crittall windows are a stand-out feature of the triple aspect living room. 

The Crittall windows are a stand-out feature of the triple aspect living room. - Credit: Wrights

Located on prestigious Sherrardspark Road, the house occupies a wide plot with a landscaped, south-facing rear garden. 

Ground floor accommodation comprises three reception rooms, a large kitchen and utility room and a cloakroom.

There are views over the rear garden from the dining room. 

There are views over the rear garden from the dining room. - Credit: Wrights

The basement exceeds 170 sq ft.

The basement exceeds 170 sq ft. - Credit: Wrights

The first floor is home to four double bedrooms, a large bathroom suite and a separate WC.

The property is within easy access of Sherrardspark Wood, and a short level walk from the town centre and mainline station, which serves Kings Cross and Moorgate in under 30 minutes.

The property is set back behind the wide verges of Sherrardspark Road.

The property is set back behind the wide verges of Sherrardspark Road. - Credit: Wrights

Most Read

  1. 1 Herts teen arrested amid 'extreme right-wing terrorism' investigation
  2. 2 Four injured and five arrested after Hatfield brawl
  3. 3 Recap: Lorry leaves M25 carriageway near Potters Bar
  1. 4 The tragic and brutal unsolved murder of Stephen Varley
  2. 5 Care home resident shares secrets to a long life after turning 100
  3. 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  4. 7 Have you got what it takes to become a Special Constable?
  5. 8 Hoovesfest family fun day for Therapeutic Hooves
  6. 9 Welwyn Garden City Society brings in experts for BioPark appeal fight
  7. 10 A complete guide to June's National Rail strikes in Hertfordshire

It also falls within the catchment of popular local schools, including Templewood primary and Monks Walk senior school, and is being sold with no onward chain.

PROPERTY FACTS 

Sherrardspark Road, Welwyn Garden City

Guide price: £1,250,000

Wrights, 01707 332211, www.wrightsof.com

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

BGT Auditions 2022 Immi Davis

Lifestyle

Welwyn Garden City’s own Immi Davis excited about a 'popstar' future...

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Welwyn Garden City’s young dancer has had an ordeal with the passport office.

WGC's young dancer has passport application withdrawn two weeks before trip

Gopika Madhu

Author Picture Icon
Onslow St Audrey’s School development

House builders sign deal to develop homes and facilities on school land

Dan Mountney

person
Robert Halfon MP and Cllr Lesley Wagland cut a ribbon to mark the official opening of M11 junction 7A at Harlow

Opening date for new M11 motorway junction unveiled

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon