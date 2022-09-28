News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
So Resi launches new shared ownership apartments in Welwyn Garden City

Promotional Feature

Published: 6:00 AM September 28, 2022
SO Resi’s latest launch in Welwyn garden City

SO Resi’s latest launch in Welwyn garden City - Credit: SUPPLIED

Welwyn Garden City is quickly becoming a hotspot for those wanting to be within touching distance of London but surrounded amongst acres of green space. SO Resi’s latest launch in the town will offer new one, two and three-bedroom homes through shared ownership with prices starting from £68,750 for a 25% share.

Lounge at So Resi

Lounge - Credit: SUPPLIED

Rich in heritage

Founded by Sir Ebenezer Howard 102 years ago, this 'garden city' was designed to give residents the best of both worlds. The town, which includes a 126-acre park, sits a 29-minute train journey from London Kings Cross making it an ideal balance. It also offers a fortnightly food and craft market, unique pubs in the outlying villages as well as largescale community initiatives including the Barn Theatre which hosts the Welywn Drama Festival annually in May.

Kitche at So Resi

Kitchen - Credit: SUPPLIED

Active lifestyle

For those seeking an adventurous lifestyle, the Gosling Sports Park sits on the development’s doorstep, offering a dry ski slope, a cycling velodrome, driving range and athletics track, alongside two large lakes providing opportunities for water sports. The area is also home to a variety of ‘good’ and ‘outstanding’ Ofsted primary schools and secondary schools, with GCSE and A-Level results recorded well above average.

Bedroom at So Resi

Bedroom - Credit: SUPPLIED

High specification

Sitting in landscaped gardens and designed around the iconic Shredded Wheat Factory, SO Resi Welwyn Garden City complements the area’s rich heritage. All apartments will benefit from private balconies and terraces to enjoy the local scenery. Once complete, the wider development will house an art hub and a selection of bars, cafes and restaurants.

Bathroom at SO Resi

Bathroom - Credit: SO Resi’s latest launch in Welwyn garden City

Developer’s view

Kush Rawal, Director of Residential Investment at SO Resi, comments: “With a combination of fast connections to London and ample green countryside, we have seen interest from young professionals, especially those who are first time buyers, wanting to get the best of both worlds without breaking the bank. Shared ownership here will offer buyers an opportunity to get onto the property ladder in a commuter hotspot at an accessible cost.”

Dining area at So Resi

Dining area - Credit: Supplied

What can I buy?

Prices start from £68,750 for a 25% share in a one-bedroom apartment [full market value £275,000]. To find out more, visit soresi.co.uk or call 020 8607 0550.

Bedroom study area at So Resi

Bedroom study area - Credit: Supplied


