See inside this £6,250 per month rental home in Welham Green

11:35 AM May 6, 2022

Published: 11:35 AM May 6, 2022

The Foxes Lane property is two miles from Brookmans Park. - Credit: Savills

Set in approximately two acres of mature landscaped grounds on the outskirts of Welham Green village is this fine family home.

The property also boasts a 423 sq ft outbuilding, which houses a barbecue area and pizza oven. - Credit: Savills

Approached via electric gates, the property offers spacious and versatile living accommodation of more than 4,000 sq ft.

The ground floor's open plan living space incorporates a formal lounge, dining and sitting rooms and a separate kitchen/breakfast room, plus a utility room, two further reception rooms and a guest cloakroom.

The entrance lobby is 25ft long. - Credit: Savills

This 29ft sitting room is flooded with natural light. - Credit: Savills

The dining rooms flows through to the sitting room. - Credit: Savills

The 30ft kitchen is one of the property's stand-out features. - Credit: Savills

To the first floor there are five bedrooms with three en suites and a family bathroom.

There are views of the garden from the first floor landing. - Credit: Savills

The principal bedroom's walk-in wardrobe leads to this spacious en suite. - Credit: Savills

There are five double bedrooms on the first floor. - Credit: Savills

Foxes Lane is just off Bell Lane, a crescent off the Great North Road, and is approximately two miles from Brookmans Park village and train station.

The trainline provides direct access into London's King's Cross and Moorgate (approximately 39 minutes), while the M25 and A1(M) are a short drive away.

The property is set in approximately two acres of land. - Credit: Savills

The larger towns of Potters Bar, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans are within close proximity, offering an array of shopping and leisure facilities.

Popular schools in the local area include Stormont, Lochinver House, Queenswood and Dame Alice Owen's.

PROPERTY FACTS

Foxes Lane, Welham Green, Hatfield

Guide price: £6,250 pcm

Savills, 01582 465 000, www.savills.com