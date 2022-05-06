News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
See inside this £6,250 per month rental home in Welham Green

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:35 AM May 6, 2022
The Foxes Lane property is two miles from Brookmans Park.

Set in approximately two acres of mature landscaped grounds on the outskirts of Welham Green village is this fine family home.

The property also boasts a 423 sq ft outbuilding, which houses a barbecue area and pizza oven. 

Approached via electric gates, the property offers spacious and versatile living accommodation of more than 4,000 sq ft. 

The ground floor's open plan living space incorporates a formal lounge, dining and sitting rooms and a separate kitchen/breakfast room, plus a utility room, two further reception rooms and a guest cloakroom.

The entrance lobby is 25ft long.

This 29ft sitting room is flooded with natural light. 

The Welham Green property's dining rooms flows through to the sitting room.

The 30ft kitchen is one of the property's stand-out features. 

To the first floor there are five bedrooms with three en suites and a family bathroom.

There are views of the garden from the first floor landing.

The principal bedroom's walk-in wardrobe leads to this spacious en suite. 

There are five double bedrooms on the first floor of the Welham Green property.

Foxes Lane is just off Bell Lane, a crescent off the Great North Road, and is approximately two miles from Brookmans Park village and train station.

The trainline provides direct access into London's King's Cross and Moorgate (approximately 39 minutes), while the M25 and A1(M) are a short drive away.

The Welham Green property is set in approximately two acres of land. 

The larger towns of Potters Bar, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans are within close proximity, offering an array of shopping and leisure facilities.

Popular schools in the local area include Stormont, Lochinver House, Queenswood and Dame Alice Owen's.

PROPERTY FACTS

Foxes Lane, Welham Green, Hatfield

Guide price: £6,250 pcm

Savills,  01582 465 000, www.savills.com

