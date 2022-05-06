See inside this £6,250 per month rental home in Welham Green
- Credit: Savills
Set in approximately two acres of mature landscaped grounds on the outskirts of Welham Green village is this fine family home.
Approached via electric gates, the property offers spacious and versatile living accommodation of more than 4,000 sq ft.
The ground floor's open plan living space incorporates a formal lounge, dining and sitting rooms and a separate kitchen/breakfast room, plus a utility room, two further reception rooms and a guest cloakroom.
To the first floor there are five bedrooms with three en suites and a family bathroom.
Foxes Lane is just off Bell Lane, a crescent off the Great North Road, and is approximately two miles from Brookmans Park village and train station.
The trainline provides direct access into London's King's Cross and Moorgate (approximately 39 minutes), while the M25 and A1(M) are a short drive away.
The larger towns of Potters Bar, Welwyn Garden City and St Albans are within close proximity, offering an array of shopping and leisure facilities.
Popular schools in the local area include Stormont, Lochinver House, Queenswood and Dame Alice Owen's.
PROPERTY FACTS
Foxes Lane, Welham Green, Hatfield
Guide price: £6,250 pcm
Savills, 01582 465 000, www.savills.com