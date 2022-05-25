News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Spectacular Grade II listed home near Hatfield on the market for £3m

Jane Howdle

Published: 1:23 PM May 25, 2022
St Michaels is within easy reach of Welham Green, Hatfield and Brookmans Park.

St Michaels is under a mile from Welham Green station. - Credit: www.propertypics.co.uk

St Michaels is a magnificent 17th century coaching inn within easy reach of Welham Green, Hatfield and Brookmans Park. 

A spacious reception hall leads to this striking staircase. 

A spacious reception hall leads to this striking staircase. - Credit: www.propertypics.co.uk

The Hertfordshire property is packed with period features. 

The property is packed with period features. - Credit: www.propertypics.co.uk

Built in the 17th century, the 5,572 sq ft main house boasts seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and two WCs. 

Features of the property include ornate entrance gates, two staircases to the first floor and a formal walled garden.

The listed home sits in 2.1 acres of grounds on the outskirts of Hatfield. 

The listed home sits in 2.1 acres of grounds. - Credit: www.propertypics.co.uk

In addition there is a generous 1,683 sq ft coach house with potential for an annexe, and a four car garage.

Set within 2.1 acres of grounds, and ideally located for easy access to the A1(M), the property is offered for sale with no onward chain.

There are fine views of the grounds from the dual aspect drawing room.

There are fine views of the grounds from the dual aspect drawing room. - Credit: www.propertypics.co.uk

PROPERTY FACTS

St Michaels, Wildhill Road, Woodside, Hatfield

£3m

Oliver & Akers, 01923 559569, www.oliverandakers.com

