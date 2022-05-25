Gallery
Spectacular Grade II listed home near Hatfield on the market for £3m
Published: 1:23 PM May 25, 2022
- Credit: www.propertypics.co.uk
St Michaels is a magnificent 17th century coaching inn within easy reach of Welham Green, Hatfield and Brookmans Park.
Built in the 17th century, the 5,572 sq ft main house boasts seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and two WCs.
Features of the property include ornate entrance gates, two staircases to the first floor and a formal walled garden.
In addition there is a generous 1,683 sq ft coach house with potential for an annexe, and a four car garage.
Set within 2.1 acres of grounds, and ideally located for easy access to the A1(M), the property is offered for sale with no onward chain.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Michaels, Wildhill Road, Woodside, Hatfield
£3m
Oliver & Akers, 01923 559569, www.oliverandakers.com