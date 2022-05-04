News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
See inside this £1.2m home on Welwyn Garden City's sought after West Side

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 3:06 PM May 4, 2022
The Sherrardspark Road address offers 2,268 sq ft of living accommodation. 

The Sherrardspark Road address offers 2,268 sq ft of living accommodation. - Credit: Putterills

This traditional Garden City home is ideally located within close proximity of Welwyn town centre, popular schooling and woodland walks.

The Welwyn Garden City property backs onto Sherrardspark Wood. 

The property backs onto Sherrardspark Wood. - Credit: Putterills

The ground floor accommodation comprises a bright and airy entrance hall that leads to a sizable sitting room with a large bay window.

The 21ft sitting room leads through to the dining room.

The 21ft sitting room leads through to the dining room. - Credit: Putterills

Sliding doors lead to a separate dining room with patio doors overlooking the rear garden and access to a fitted kitchen/breakfast room.

The Welwyn Garden City property's dining room is flooded with natural light.

The dining room is flooded with natural light. - Credit: Putterills

Further benefits to the ground floor include a utility area just off the kitchen, a downstairs cloakroom and a further reception room.

On the first floor there is a principal bedroom with an en suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One of the Welwyn Garden City property's three double bedrooms.

One of the property's three double bedrooms. - Credit: Putterills

Externally there is ample parking, with driveways to either side of the property that in turn lead to individual garages. To the rear is a large, well-kept garden.

There is a secluded garden to the rear of the Welwyn Garden City property.

There is a secluded garden to the rear of the property. - Credit: Putterills

Doors from the dining room lead out to this patio area. 

Doors from the dining room lead out to this patio area. - Credit: Putterills

This double fronted detached home offers scope to further extend and improve, subject to the relevant planning consents.

Sherrardspark Road is one of Welwyn Garden City's most desirable addresses, ideally placed within a mile of the mainline railway station, the town centre and Campus West.

Sherrardspark Road is one of Welwyn Garden City's most prestigious addresses.

Sherrardspark Road is one of Welwyn Garden City's most prestigious addresses. - Credit: Putterills

PROPERTY FACTS

Sherrardspark Road, Welwyn Garden City 

Guide price: £1.2m

Putterills, 01707 393333, www.putterills.co.uk

