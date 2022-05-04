See inside this £1.2m home on Welwyn Garden City's sought after West Side

The Sherrardspark Road address offers 2,268 sq ft of living accommodation. - Credit: Putterills

This traditional Garden City home is ideally located within close proximity of Welwyn town centre, popular schooling and woodland walks.

The ground floor accommodation comprises a bright and airy entrance hall that leads to a sizable sitting room with a large bay window.

Sliding doors lead to a separate dining room with patio doors overlooking the rear garden and access to a fitted kitchen/breakfast room.

Further benefits to the ground floor include a utility area just off the kitchen, a downstairs cloakroom and a further reception room.

On the first floor there is a principal bedroom with an en suite bathroom, two additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

Externally there is ample parking, with driveways to either side of the property that in turn lead to individual garages. To the rear is a large, well-kept garden.

This double fronted detached home offers scope to further extend and improve, subject to the relevant planning consents.

Sherrardspark Road is one of Welwyn Garden City's most desirable addresses, ideally placed within a mile of the mainline railway station, the town centre and Campus West.

PROPERTY FACTS

Sherrardspark Road, Welwyn Garden City

Guide price: £1.2m

Putterills, 01707 393333, www.putterills.co.uk