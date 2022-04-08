News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Inside £1.1m family home on one of WGC's most prestigious roads

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 10:28 AM April 8, 2022
The Welwyn Garden City property is for sale for offers in excess of £1.1m. 

The Welwyn Garden City property is for sale for offers in excess of £1.1m. - Credit: Ewe Move

Located on a 0.2 acre plot backing onto Sherrardspark Wood is this five-bed family home. 

Widely regarded as one of Welwyn Garden City's best addresses, Reddings is ideally placed on the sought after West Side, within walking distance of the town centre and train station. 

The Welwyn Garden City property enjoys direct access to Sherrardspark Wood. 

The property enjoys direct access to Sherrardspark Wood. - Credit: Ewe Move

The current owners say the back gate access to Sherrardspark Wood was great when their kids were growing up. 

The view from the back gate is exceptional. The current owners say this access to Sherrardspark Wood was great when their kids were growing up. - Credit: Ewe Move

Set comfortably back from the road, there is driveway parking for up to four cars, plus an integral garage.

Features of the ground floor includes a spacious entrance hall, a lounge/dining room, kitchen, study, utility room and WC. 

There are views of the rear garden from the Welwyn Garden City property's living room. 

There are views of the rear garden from the living room. - Credit: Ewe Move

Floor to ceiling windows allow extra light through from the Welwyn Garden City property's west facing garden. 

Floor to ceiling windows allow extra light through from the west facing garden. - Credit: Ewe Move

The kitchen is located at the front and has the potential to be opened up into the dining space. 

There is also a downstairs bedroom which could be turned into a self-contained annexe. 

The peaceful private garden benefits from its beautiful wooded surround. It is perfect for entertaining guests, with a retractable awning, seating area and plenty of space for the keen gardener.

The spacious west facing garden is one of the Welwyn Garden City property's main selling points. 

The spacious west facing garden is one of the property's main selling points. - Credit: Ewe Move

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, a bathroom with separate WC and a study space. 

Nearby amenities include Welwyn Garden City Golf Club, Templewood Primary School and Monks Walk secondary school.

The property's proximity to Sherrardspark Wood provides an unrivalled setting. 

The property's proximity to Sherrardspark Wood provides an unrivalled setting. - Credit: Ewe Move

PROPERTY FACTS

Reddings, Welwyn Garden City

Offers in excess of £1.1m

Ewe Move, 01707 959029, www.ewemove.com

