Gallery
Inside £1.1m family home on one of WGC's most prestigious roads
- Credit: Ewe Move
Located on a 0.2 acre plot backing onto Sherrardspark Wood is this five-bed family home.
Widely regarded as one of Welwyn Garden City's best addresses, Reddings is ideally placed on the sought after West Side, within walking distance of the town centre and train station.
Set comfortably back from the road, there is driveway parking for up to four cars, plus an integral garage.
Features of the ground floor includes a spacious entrance hall, a lounge/dining room, kitchen, study, utility room and WC.
The kitchen is located at the front and has the potential to be opened up into the dining space.
There is also a downstairs bedroom which could be turned into a self-contained annexe.
The peaceful private garden benefits from its beautiful wooded surround. It is perfect for entertaining guests, with a retractable awning, seating area and plenty of space for the keen gardener.
Most Read
- 1 Johnson, Javid and Sunak visit Welwyn Garden City's New QEII Hospital
- 2 PM wants to unlock brownfield sites for homes in areas like Welwyn Hatfield
- 3 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 5 Motorbike escort to celebrate the life of WGC stalwart Ted
- 6 Meeting Boris: Behind the scenes at government triumvirate's visit to Welwyn Garden City
- 7 Inside £1.1m family home on one of WGC's most prestigious roads
- 8 7 free things to do in Hertfordshire
- 9 Luton Airport expansion decision called-in by government
- 10 Remembering the lost railway line between Hatfield and St Albans
Upstairs there are four bedrooms, a bathroom with separate WC and a study space.
Nearby amenities include Welwyn Garden City Golf Club, Templewood Primary School and Monks Walk secondary school.
PROPERTY FACTS
Reddings, Welwyn Garden City
Offers in excess of £1.1m
Ewe Move, 01707 959029, www.ewemove.com