See inside this unique £7,500 per month rental home in Welwyn Garden City

The Orchard House is set back from Brockswood Lane. - Credit: Hamptons

This stunning newly built property with its striking Scandinavian design is conveniently located for all of Welwyn Garden City's amenities.

Nestled in a secluded spot adjacent to Sherrardspark Wood, The Orchard House has been finished to a very high specification

The staircase is a standout feature of the property. - Credit: Hamptons

The accommodation is arranged over three floors and is in excess of 4,500 sq ft.

The bright entrance hall leads to a home gym with a nearby steam room, and there is also a guest bedroom, utility room, further storage room and access to the double garage on the ground level.

On the first floor the open plan kitchen/diner enjoys 2.7m high ceilings with folding doors opening onto a large terrace.

The kitchen has high quality integrated appliances including a wine cooler and boiling water tap. - Credit: Hamptons

The large terrace offers an ideal place to entertain. - Credit: Hamptons

There is a separate living room with stylish bio ethanol fireplace and a snug/fifth bedroom, study and cloakroom.

Doors from the 24ft living room lead out to a balcony area. - Credit: Hamptons

There are two double bedrooms with en suite shower rooms on the second floor, plus a spacious principal suite with dressing area and en suite bathroom with double vanity unit.

The top floor landing area also offers fantastic views over Welwyn Garden City Golf Club to the front of the property, which is available from August 29.

PROPERTY FACTS

The Orchard House, Brockswood Lane, Welwyn Garden City

£7,500 per month

Hamptons, 01727 890780, www.hamptons.co.uk