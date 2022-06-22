See inside this unique £7,500 per month rental home in Welwyn Garden City
- Credit: Hamptons
This stunning newly built property with its striking Scandinavian design is conveniently located for all of Welwyn Garden City's amenities.
Nestled in a secluded spot adjacent to Sherrardspark Wood, The Orchard House has been finished to a very high specification
The accommodation is arranged over three floors and is in excess of 4,500 sq ft.
The bright entrance hall leads to a home gym with a nearby steam room, and there is also a guest bedroom, utility room, further storage room and access to the double garage on the ground level.
On the first floor the open plan kitchen/diner enjoys 2.7m high ceilings with folding doors opening onto a large terrace.
There is a separate living room with stylish bio ethanol fireplace and a snug/fifth bedroom, study and cloakroom.
There are two double bedrooms with en suite shower rooms on the second floor, plus a spacious principal suite with dressing area and en suite bathroom with double vanity unit.
The top floor landing area also offers fantastic views over Welwyn Garden City Golf Club to the front of the property, which is available from August 29.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Orchard House, Brockswood Lane, Welwyn Garden City
£7,500 per month
Hamptons, 01727 890780, www.hamptons.co.uk