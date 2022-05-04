Grade II listed home with stables and staff cottage on sale for £2.5m

Lower Farm is set in five acres in Brookmans Park. - Credit: Hunters

Set in five acres of land, this Grade II listed farmhouse comes complete with a one-bed staff cottage and a 2,500 sq ft outbuilding.

The farmhouse dates back to 1540. - Credit: Hunters

Stables, tack and feed rooms, grazing fields and a floodlit manège are also part of the package at this Brookmans Park address.

Offering 4,900 sq ft of living accommodation, this unique home dates back to 1540, and retains many period features, including exposed beams.

The Grade II listed property is packed with period features. - Credit: Hunters

This bathroom blends old and new. - Credit: Hunters

The house – which boasts five reception rooms, four bedrooms and three bathrooms – also benefits from more modern features, including a newly fitted kitchen.

More modern additions to the property include this recently fitted kitchen. - Credit: Hunters

PROPERTY FACTS

Lower Farm, Bell Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield

Offers in excess of £2.5m

Hunters, 01707 567000, www.hunters.com