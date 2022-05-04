Grade II listed home with stables and staff cottage on sale for £2.5m
Published: 3:06 PM May 4, 2022
Set in five acres of land, this Grade II listed farmhouse comes complete with a one-bed staff cottage and a 2,500 sq ft outbuilding.
Stables, tack and feed rooms, grazing fields and a floodlit manège are also part of the package at this Brookmans Park address.
Offering 4,900 sq ft of living accommodation, this unique home dates back to 1540, and retains many period features, including exposed beams.
The house – which boasts five reception rooms, four bedrooms and three bathrooms – also benefits from more modern features, including a newly fitted kitchen.
PROPERTY FACTS
Lower Farm, Bell Lane, Brookmans Park, Hatfield
Offers in excess of £2.5m
