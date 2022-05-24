Gallery
See inside this rumoured prison conversion in Welwyn village
- Credit: Ashtons
Ideally placed in the heart of Welwyn village is this historic Grade II listed home.
Tudor Cottage is steeped in history, and is purported to have once been an alms house, prison, workhouse and church village hall.
The building was originally constructed in the 16th century, and the western elevation's timber beams with brick infill and deeply overhanging upper floor are key features from this time.
The plastered front facade is believed to be a later addition, with a stunning first floor oriel window being of note.
The main room downstairs abounds with features including a number of leaded casement windows and an expansive brick fireplace with inset wood burning stove.
A fitted kitchen sits to the back half of the room with a view out over the church yard. Beyond this area sits a study and family bathroom.
A garden room gives access to the courtyard garden and the downstairs double bedroom with vaulted ceiling and church views.
The first floor features a spectacular sitting room to the front that could easily become a principal bedroom. There is a further double bedroom on this level with an en suite bathroom.
Outside, a pretty courtyard garden sits to the side of the house with gated access opening onto Church Street.
Planning permission also exists to turn the property into two one-bedroom apartments.
PROPERTY FACTS
Tudor Cottage, Church Street, Welwyn
Guide price: £775,000
Ashtons, 01438 718555, saleswgc@ashtons.co.uk, www.ashton.co.uk