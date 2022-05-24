See inside this rumoured prison conversion in Welwyn village

Gallery

The Church Street property has a guide price of £775,000. - Credit: Ashtons

Ideally placed in the heart of Welwyn village is this historic Grade II listed home.

Tudor Cottage is steeped in history, and is purported to have once been an alms house, prison, workhouse and church village hall.

The property as viewed from the grounds of St Mary the Virgin Church, which is next door. - Credit: Ashtons

The building was originally constructed in the 16th century, and the western elevation's timber beams with brick infill and deeply overhanging upper floor are key features from this time.

The plastered front facade is believed to be a later addition, with a stunning first floor oriel window being of note.

The historic home is in an idyllic setting in the centre of Welwyn. - Credit: Ashtons

The main room downstairs abounds with features including a number of leaded casement windows and an expansive brick fireplace with inset wood burning stove.

The front door opens into the 29ft lounge/dining room. - Credit: Ashtons

A fitted kitchen sits to the back half of the room with a view out over the church yard. Beyond this area sits a study and family bathroom.

There are church views from the kitchen window. - Credit: Ashtons

A garden room gives access to the courtyard garden and the downstairs double bedroom with vaulted ceiling and church views.

The first floor features a spectacular sitting room to the front that could easily become a principal bedroom. There is a further double bedroom on this level with an en suite bathroom.

Currently in use as a sitting room, this first floor space could also work as a third bedroom. - Credit: Ashtons

Outside, a pretty courtyard garden sits to the side of the house with gated access opening onto Church Street.

Planning permission also exists to turn the property into two one-bedroom apartments.

PROPERTY FACTS

Tudor Cottage, Church Street, Welwyn

Guide price: £775,000

Ashtons, 01438 718555, saleswgc@ashtons.co.uk, www.ashton.co.uk