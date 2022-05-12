News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Grade II listed Georgian home in Lemsford village on sale for £2m

Jane Howdle

Published: 3:09 PM May 12, 2022
The detached Georgian residence offers versatile accommodation over two floors.

The detached Georgian residence offers versatile accommodation over two floors. - Credit: Putterills

This stunning period home is set in 2.75 acres in the popular Hertfordshire village of Lemsford.

The five-bed Bridge House comes complete with a detached office/garage/workshop, and scope to improve a further barn subject to planning permission.

The Grade II listed house has been extended over the years and offers a wealth of charm and character throughout.

The Grade II listed house has been extended and enhanced over the years and offers a wealth of charm and character throughout. - Credit: Putterills

A stand out feature of the ground floor accommodation is the large kitchen/breakfast room, with its AGA and double-fronted wood-burning stove.

The Lemsford property's kitchen provides a mixture of traditional and modern fixtures.

The kitchen provides a mixture of traditional and modern fixtures. - Credit: Putterills

There are also several reception rooms, a snug/playroom currently used as an office, a conservatory, a utility area and a downstairs cloakroom.

The 23ftLemsford property's sitting room leads through to the dining room.

The 23ft sitting room leads through to the dining room. - Credit: Hamptons

The Lemsford property is packed with period features.

The property is packed with period features. - Credit: Hamptons

From the Georgian staircase and airy landing, the first floor offers a grand principal bedroom with dressing room that leads to a large en suite bathroom, plus four additional bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The River Lee runs alongside the Lemsford property's extensive grounds. 

The River Lee runs alongside the extensive grounds. - Credit: Putterills


Externally there is private gated access opening to a sweeping driveway that is bordered to the side by a line of screening yews.

The two-storey detached garage/office building completes the surround to a large patio area at the rear of the property. 

The property occupies a 2.75 acre plot in the village of Lemsford.

The property occupies a 2.75 acre plot in the village of Lemsford. - Credit: Putterills

The River Lee runs alongside the grounds, providing a beautiful setting, with an old watercress bed that is a magnet for wildlife.

Through a cluster of trees there is another sizable barn with wild gardens beyond.

PROPERTY FACTS

Bridge House, Lemsford Village, Lemsford, Welwyn Garden City

Offers in excess of £2m

Putterills, 01707 393333, www.putterills.co.uk

