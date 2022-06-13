News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Stunning Grade II listed farmhouse with annexe on sale for £1m

Jane Howdle

Published: 12:00 PM June 13, 2022
The main house offers 2,300 sq ft of living space. - Credit: Savills

The main house offers 2,300 sq ft of living space. - Credit: Savills

Ideally located in Colney Heath, between Hatfield and St Albans, is this Grade II listed period home. 

On sale for offers in excess of £1m, Roe Hyde Farm is believed to date back to the 1600s, and is on the open market for the first time in over 60 years.

The Colney Heath property is five miles from both St Albans and Hatfield stations, and 2.7 miles from Welham Green.

The property is five miles from both St Albans and Hatfield stations, and 2.7 miles from Welham Green. - Credit: Savills

The farmhouse has numerous period features, including this striking fireplace. - Credit: Savills

The farmhouse has numerous period features, including this striking fireplace. - Credit: Savills

There is tremendous scope to improve the 2,300 sq ft main house, which would be ideal for multi-generational living; there is a spacious annexe attached to the house, which has over 1,200 sq ft of living space.

There are two principal reception rooms and a well fitted kitchen with pantry and utility room on the ground floor, while the first floor houses four bedrooms and a bathroom. 

The stunning staircase rises to a spacious landing area. - Credit: Savills

The stunning staircase rises to a spacious landing area. - Credit: Savills

There are views from the dual aspect sitting room to the front and rear. - Credit: Savills

There are views from the dual aspect sitting room to the front and rear. - Credit: Savills

The adjoining annexe would be ideal for dependent relatives, an au pair, or as a separate home working space.

Adjacent to the house is a large timber framed barn, which offers great potential to convert (subject to all necessary building consents). 

Mature woodland surrounds the property. - Credit: Savills

Mature woodland surrounds the property. - Credit: Savills

There is a long gated driveway off Bullens Green Lane, which the property will enjoy a right of access over. The current owners will retain the ownership of the driveway and much of the surrounding woodland.

The property is offered for sale subject to any public or private rights of way and all easements and wayleaves.
 

PROPERTY FACTS

Roe Hyde Farm, Colney Heath, St Albans

Offers in excess of £1m

Savills, 01582 465 000, www.savills.com

