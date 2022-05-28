Gallery
Hatfield fixer-upper with lake on sale for £2.5m
- Credit: Savills
This impressive detached house is located in beautiful countryside on the northern outskirts of Hatfield.
Set in formal gardens behind electric gates, its grounds include a lake, stream, stable block and paddocks.
While the property offers flexible and spacious accommodation, it's in need of full modernisation throughout.
The ground floor's many reception rooms include a formal drawing room, an entertainment room, a lounge/games room, a formal dining room, a piano/music room, a 50ft garden room and a kitchen/breakfast room.
On the first floor there are five large double bedrooms, with the largest offering a balcony with wonderful views of the garden, a fitted dressing room and an en suite bathroom.
There are two more bedrooms on the second floor, which could be easily split into further rooms, along with two en suites and a family bathroom.
Externally there is a separate 836 sq ft studio apartment, which comprises of one room/bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom.
Most Read
- 1 'Garden thieves' caught on camera in Welwyn
- 2 Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Changes to rubbish and recycling bin collection days in Welwyn Hatfield
- 3 Hatfield fixer-upper with lake on sale for £2.5m
- 4 Welwyn Garden City school earns prestigious development award
- 5 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 6 Who is playing when at Slam Dunk Festival 2022: Set times announced for Hatfield Park
- 7 Platinum Jubilee: Hertfordshire's royal visits in pictures
- 8 TfL removes over 100 London buses after EV blaze in Potters Bar
- 9 Spectacular Grade II listed home near Hatfield on the market for £3m
- 10 Panshanger Park plans on planting 17,000 trees in honour of the Platinum Jubilee
There is also an abundance of off street parking at the front of the property.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mill Green, Hatfield
Guide price: £2.5m
Savills, 01582 465000, www.savills.com