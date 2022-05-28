News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Hatfield fixer-upper with lake on sale for £2.5m

Jane Howdle

Published: 11:23 AM May 28, 2022
The property offers 8,990 sq ft of living space, including a self-contained studio apartment.

The property offers 8,990 sq ft of living space, including a self-contained studio apartment. - Credit: Savills

This impressive detached house is located in beautiful countryside on the northern outskirts of Hatfield. 

The 41ft lounge/games room is at the rear of the property.

The 41ft lounge/games room is at the rear of the property. - Credit: Savills

Set in formal gardens behind electric gates, its grounds include a lake, stream, stable block and paddocks. 

The stunning grounds are one of the Hatfield property's main selling points. 

The stunning grounds are one of the property's main selling points. - Credit: Savills

While the property offers flexible and spacious accommodation, it's in need of full modernisation throughout.

The ground floor's many reception rooms include a formal drawing room, an entertainment room, a lounge/games room, a formal dining room, a piano/music room, a 50ft garden room and a kitchen/breakfast room.

The 50ft garden room is a striking addition to the Hatfield property. 

The 50ft garden room is a striking addition to the property. - Credit: Savills

There are doors leading out to the garden from the spacious kitchen/breakfast room.

There are doors leading out to the garden from the spacious kitchen/breakfast room. - Credit: Savills

The Hatfield property's lounge/games room is 41ft long. 

The lounge/games room is 41ft long. - Credit: Savills

On the first floor there are five large double bedrooms, with the largest offering a balcony with wonderful views of the garden, a fitted dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

The 33ft main bedroom has its own balcony. 

The 33ft main bedroom has its own balcony. - Credit: Savills

There are two more bedrooms on the second floor, which could be easily split into further rooms, along with two en suites and a family bathroom.

The loft bedrooms are packed with character. 

The loft bedrooms are packed with character. - Credit: Savills

There are no issues with head height in these loft bedrooms. 

There are no issues with head height in these loft bedrooms. - Credit: Savills

Externally there is a separate 836 sq ft studio apartment, which comprises of one room/bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom.

The Hatfield property requires full modernisation throughout.

The property requires full modernisation throughout. - Credit: Savills

There is also an abundance of off street parking at the front of the property.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Green, Hatfield 

Guide price: £2.5m

Savills, 01582 465000, www.savills.com

