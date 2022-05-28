Hatfield fixer-upper with lake on sale for £2.5m

Gallery

This impressive detached house is located in beautiful countryside on the northern outskirts of Hatfield.

Set in formal gardens behind electric gates, its grounds include a lake, stream, stable block and paddocks.

While the property offers flexible and spacious accommodation, it's in need of full modernisation throughout.

The ground floor's many reception rooms include a formal drawing room, an entertainment room, a lounge/games room, a formal dining room, a piano/music room, a 50ft garden room and a kitchen/breakfast room.

On the first floor there are five large double bedrooms, with the largest offering a balcony with wonderful views of the garden, a fitted dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

There are two more bedrooms on the second floor, which could be easily split into further rooms, along with two en suites and a family bathroom.

Externally there is a separate 836 sq ft studio apartment, which comprises of one room/bedroom, a kitchen and a bathroom.

There is also an abundance of off street parking at the front of the property.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Green, Hatfield

Guide price: £2.5m

Savills, 01582 465000, www.savills.com