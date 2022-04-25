See inside this Grade II listed former coach house near Welwyn

The £675,000 property is part of a converted stable block. - Credit: Connells

Situated within the idyllic and highly sought after private grounds of Tewin Water is this Grade II listed former coach house.

The 31ft lounge/diner boasts vaulted ceilings and a feature fireplace. - Credit: Connells

There are five windows in the lounge/diner. - Credit: Connells

The 31ft open plan reception room is a stand out feature of the property, with its exposed beams and magnificent vaulted ceiling.

In addition, the property benefits from two double bedrooms, one bathroom, one shower room and a fitted kitchen with built in larder.

One of the property's two first floor bedrooms. - Credit: Connells

The main bedroom is nearly 20ft long. - Credit: Connells

Features of the 12ft kitchen include a tiled floor and built in cooker. - Credit: Connells

Outside there are stunning landscaped grounds and a garage, plus allocated parking.

The property is located in eight acres of idyllic communal parkland. - Credit: Connells

Tewin Water sits within eight acres of communal parkland, flanked by the river Mimram and open countryside.

Welwyn village centre, popular local schools and Welwyn North station are all under a mile away.

The property has a garage and allocated parking. - Credit: Connells

PROPERTY FACTS

The Stable Block, Tewin Water, Welwyn

£675,000

Connells, 01707 322903, www.conells.co.uk