See inside this Grade II listed former coach house near Welwyn
- Credit: Connells
Situated within the idyllic and highly sought after private grounds of Tewin Water is this Grade II listed former coach house.
The 31ft open plan reception room is a stand out feature of the property, with its exposed beams and magnificent vaulted ceiling.
In addition, the property benefits from two double bedrooms, one bathroom, one shower room and a fitted kitchen with built in larder.
Outside there are stunning landscaped grounds and a garage, plus allocated parking.
Tewin Water sits within eight acres of communal parkland, flanked by the river Mimram and open countryside.
Welwyn village centre, popular local schools and Welwyn North station are all under a mile away.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Stable Block, Tewin Water, Welwyn
£675,000
Connells, 01707 322903, www.conells.co.uk