Welwyn bungalow with roof terrace on sale for £900,000
- Credit: Ashtons
Ideally placed between Welwyn Garden City and Welwyn village, this detached chalet bungalow is on the market for the first time ever.
The property offers stacks of character and many fantastic features, including a dual aspect lounge with fireplace and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams.
Double doors lead into the kitchen/diner to the rear of the property, also with a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and an 'A frame' style window letting in floods of natural light.
The modern kitchen is fully fitted with integrated appliances, while the utility room benefits from a downstairs cloakroom.
The office/dressing room opens into the second bedroom with a skylight and patio doors out into the small courtyard style patio to the front of the property.
Additionally, off the utility room is the inner hallway with the stairs to the first floor and two further bedrooms located to the side of the property.
The first floor is home to the main bedroom with dual aspect windows and an en suite shower room.
Externally the property offers ample off-street parking with a gravel driveway to the rear where there is a single garage.
The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped with two separate patio areas, lawn and mature shrub and tree borders and an elevated, decked sun terrace.
The chain-free property boasts beautiful rural surroundings with footpaths directly into Sherrarrdspark Wood.
Welwyn village offers a wealth of restaurants and shops, within close proximity of Junction 6 of the A1(M).
PROPERTY FACTS
The Cottage, Disgwell Hill, Welwyn
Guide price: £900,000
Ashtons, 01438 718555, saleswgc@ashtons.co.uk, www.ashtons.co.uk