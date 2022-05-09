News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn bungalow with roof terrace on sale for £900,000

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 3:27 PM May 9, 2022
The Welwyn property is presented in a beautiful condition and is offered for sale chain-free.

The property is presented in a beautiful condition and is offered for sale chain-free. - Credit: Ashtons

Ideally placed between Welwyn Garden City and Welwyn village, this detached chalet bungalow is on the market for the first time ever. 

The property offers stacks of character and many fantastic features, including a dual aspect lounge with fireplace and vaulted ceilings with exposed beams.

The Welwyn property's 18ft lounge is packed with features. 

The 18ft lounge is packed with features. - Credit: Ashtons

Double doors lead into the kitchen/diner to the rear of the property, also with a vaulted ceiling, exposed beams and an 'A frame' style window letting in floods of natural light.

The modern kitchen is fully fitted with integrated appliances, while the utility room benefits from a downstairs cloakroom.

The Welwyn property's kitchen has a butler sink with hot tap.

The kitchen has a butler sink with hot tap. - Credit: Ashtons

Sliding patio doors lead from the kitchen to the rear garden at the Welwyn property.

Sliding patio doors lead from the kitchen to the rear garden. - Credit: Ashtons

The office/dressing room opens into the second bedroom with a skylight and patio doors out into the small courtyard style patio to the front of the property.

Additionally, off the utility room is the inner hallway with the stairs to the first floor and two further bedrooms located to the side of the property.

The Digswell Hill property is located along a private drive, between Welwyn village and Welwyn Garden City. 

The Digswell Hill property is located along a private drive. - Credit: Ashtons

The first floor is home to the main bedroom with dual aspect windows and an en suite shower room.

Externally the property offers ample off-street parking with a gravel driveway to the rear where there is a single garage.

The rear garden has been beautifully landscaped with two separate patio areas, lawn and mature shrub and tree borders and an elevated, decked sun terrace.

The Welwyn property's sun terrace offers complete privacy.

The sun terrace offers complete privacy. - Credit: Ashtons

The view of the secluded rear garden from the Welwyn property's sun terrace.

The view of the secluded rear garden from the sun terrace. - Credit: Ashtons

The chain-free property boasts beautiful rural surroundings with footpaths directly into Sherrarrdspark Wood.

Welwyn village offers a wealth of restaurants and shops, within close proximity of Junction 6 of the A1(M). 

PROPERTY FACTS

The Cottage, Disgwell Hill, Welwyn

Guide price: £900,000

Ashtons, 01438 718555, saleswgc@ashtons.co.uk, www.ashtons.co.uk

Hot Properties
Welwyn News
Welwyn Garden City News

