See inside this £3m period home with leisure complex near Welwyn
Built in the early 1900s, Coopers Close sits on a south-westerly one acre plot in idyllic Harmer Green, on the edge of Welwyn.
This beautiful home is packed with character, providing flexible accommodation with the added potential to extend or develop.
Typical of the period, the main house has been thoughtfully designed around enjoying the grounds, with the principal reception rooms located at the rear and opening onto the extensive gardens.
The sitting room, drawing room and dining room have high ceilings and large multi-pane windows, while the kitchen/breakfast room has a range of fitted units and matching island, supported by a separate utility room. There is also an impressive reception hall, cloakroom and study.
The leisure complex is a superb family facility and consists of a gym, changing room, steam room/sauna, WC and a large games/sitting room which opens onto the sun deck and hot tub.
To the first floor is the luxurious principal suite with built in wardrobes and en suite bathroom. The three further bedrooms on this floor are serviced by two family bathrooms.
On the second floor there are three more bedrooms, a dressing room, shower room and boiler room.
PROPERTY FACTS
Coopers Close, New Road, Welwyn
Guide price: £3m
Hamptons, 01582 839200, www.hamptons.co.uk