See inside this £3m period home with leisure complex near Welwyn

Coopers Close is just half a mile from Welwyn North station, with its fast rail services to London. - Credit: Hamptons

Built in the early 1900s, Coopers Close sits on a south-westerly one acre plot in idyllic Harmer Green, on the edge of Welwyn.

This beautiful home is packed with character, providing flexible accommodation with the added potential to extend or develop.

Typical of the period, the main house has been thoughtfully designed around enjoying the grounds, with the principal reception rooms located at the rear and opening onto the extensive gardens.

The house boasts seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, a gym and a steam room. - Credit: Hamptons

The stunning private gardens are one of the property's main selling points. - Credit: Hamptons

The sitting room, drawing room and dining room have high ceilings and large multi-pane windows, while the kitchen/breakfast room has a range of fitted units and matching island, supported by a separate utility room. There is also an impressive reception hall, cloakroom and study.

The lobby opens into this grand reception hall. - Credit: Hamptons

The leisure complex is a superb family facility and consists of a gym, changing room, steam room/sauna, WC and a large games/sitting room which opens onto the sun deck and hot tub.

The sun deck is home to a hot tub. - Credit: Hamptons

To the first floor is the luxurious principal suite with built in wardrobes and en suite bathroom. The three further bedrooms on this floor are serviced by two family bathrooms.

On the second floor there are three more bedrooms, a dressing room, shower room and boiler room.

Including the garage, the property's total internal area stands at more than 6,500sq ft. - Credit: Hamptons

PROPERTY FACTS

Coopers Close, New Road, Welwyn

Guide price: £3m

Hamptons, 01582 839200, www.hamptons.co.uk