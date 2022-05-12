Gallery
Family home on Welwyn Garden City's West Side on sale for £1m
- Credit: Ashtons
Enjoying a prime position on one of Welwyn Garden City's most sought-after streets is this detached four-bed family home.
The ground floor houses a spacious entrance hall, a lounge, and a dining room which is currently in use as a home office. There is also a kitchen/diner, a useful utility room and a guest cloakroom.
To the first floor, a large landing leads to four bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en suite to the main bedroom.
There is a large loft room on the second floor that the current owners have previously used as an occasional bedroom, but could also be used as a study/playroom or for storage.
Externally there is a mature garden with a sizeable patio area, perfect for summer entertaining.
There is rear access to the garage, while the front of the property offers an attractive garden with off street parking.
The town centre's amenities, including John Lewis, the Howard Centre shops, and mainline rail services are within walking distance, as is Templewood primary school.
Most Read
- 1 Where can you see classic steam train Duchess of Sutherland this Friday?
- 2 Refuse workers stage walkout leading to missed bin collections
- 3 Local train user starts petition to bring back fast trains in Hertfordshire
- 4 New train times arriving in Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City next week
- 5 Wheat Quarter hits back at 'misleading' community investment and housing claims
- 6 From saving Knebworth House to all-time great rock concerts – celebrating the life of Lord Cobbold
- 7 Church opens new community café to support families struggling with cost of living
- 8 WGC eco-community rescuing food from landfill for people in need
- 9 Ain't no mountain high enough for Hatfield man supporting young cousin
- 10 'We will never forget those who lost their lives' - Remembering the Potters Bar rail crash 20 years on
PROPERTY FACTS
Coneydale, Welwyn Garden City
Guide price: £1m
Ashtons, 01707 331100, www.ashtons.co.uk