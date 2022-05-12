Family home on Welwyn Garden City's West Side on sale for £1m

Gallery

The million pound home is located on Coneydale. - Credit: Ashtons

Enjoying a prime position on one of Welwyn Garden City's most sought-after streets is this detached four-bed family home.

Steps lead to the lawn from the patio area. - Credit: Ashtons

The ground floor houses a spacious entrance hall, a lounge, and a dining room which is currently in use as a home office. There is also a kitchen/diner, a useful utility room and a guest cloakroom.

Doors from the 16ft lounge lead out to the garden. - Credit: Ashtons

The kitchen is at the front of the property. - Credit: Ashtons

There is direct access to the garden from the kitchen/diner. - Credit: Ashtons

To the first floor, a large landing leads to four bedrooms, a family bathroom and an en suite to the main bedroom.

There is a large loft room on the second floor that the current owners have previously used as an occasional bedroom, but could also be used as a study/playroom or for storage.

Externally there is a mature garden with a sizeable patio area, perfect for summer entertaining.

The patio area overlooks the garden. - Credit: Ashtons

The large rear garden is one of the property's main selling points. - Credit: Ashtons

There is rear access to the garage, while the front of the property offers an attractive garden with off street parking.

The town centre's amenities, including John Lewis, the Howard Centre shops, and mainline rail services are within walking distance, as is Templewood primary school.

PROPERTY FACTS

Coneydale, Welwyn Garden City

Guide price: £1m

Ashtons, 01707 331100, www.ashtons.co.uk