See inside this £750,000 Grade II listed cottage in Old Hatfield

This charming 18th Century cottage is located on Park Street, in the heart of Old Hatfield's conservation area.

Formerly two cottages, this Grade II listed home has 1,628 sq ft of versatile family accommodation arranged over three floors.

The characterful property has been vastly improved by the present owners, while retaining a wealth of period features, including fireplaces, exposed beams and latch doors.

The entrance hall leads to a WC/utility, and a kitchen/breakfast room with electric underfloor heating, solid timber worktops and a breakfast island.

The sitting room has an original brick laid floor and a feature fireplace with an inset wood burning stove. A step up leads to the dining room, which has Karndean flooring, a feature fireplace and glazed double doors to the rear garden.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, two of which have feature fireplaces. There is also a family bathroom with a free-standing roll top bath and double shower cubicle.

The second floor has a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams. This is a versatile area which offers the space for a home office, an occasional guest bedroom, a playroom or storage.

The walled rear garden is laid to block paved patio and lawn, with a variety of raised flower and shrub beds and borders.

There is a brick under tile garden store, together with further sheds, a log store and gated pedestrian access to the side.

Parking, at the property, is by way of a residential permit parking scheme.

The property is conveniently located within walking distance of a range of local shops and amenities, including Hatfield station and Hatfield House.

PROPERTY FACTS

Park Street, Hatfield

Guide price: £750,000

Gavin Mills powered by eXp, 07971 807341, www.gavinmills.exp.uk.com