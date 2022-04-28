Pandemic property boom sees sales increase across the East

Property sales were up across the East of England last year. - Credit: Archant

East of England estate agents sold 23 per cent more homes last year than the year before, new research has confirmed.

Property portal Boomin analysed the number of completed transactions in both 2021 and 2020 and the number of operational estate agencies, to reach their findings.

The figures show that as the pandemic property market boom really took hold in 2021, estate agents in our region saw an average of 48 properties sold in just 12 months, up from 39 the year before.

The average increase across England stood at 20 per cent, with sales going up by an average of seven, to 42.

Michael Bruce, CEO and founder of Boomin, said: “There’s been a great deal of excitement about the current property market boom and what it means for homebuyers, sellers and house prices.

"But spare a thought for the nation’s estate agents, who have been working tirelessly to ensure the market keeps moving and doesn’t buckle under the pressure of such sustained levels of record activity."

He added: "While an average increase of seven homes sold in a year may not sound significant, it’s quite an increase at a time when many businesses will have already been feeling the operational strain.

"Not to mention the fact that this has been achieved at a time when stock availability has been scarce, to say the least.

"Of course, some will have been busier than others or better equipped to deal with this increase, but one thing is for certain it looks set to be another busy year ahead.”