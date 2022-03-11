Revealed: The five most expensive streets in Welwyn Garden City

The most expensive streets in Welwyn Garden City over the last five years have been revealed –and yes, they're all on the West Side.

Property Solvers analysed Land Registry data from 2016 onwards, ranking all transactions within the AL7 and AL8 postcodes that had three or more sales.

As one of the most prestigious roads in the sought after West Side, it's no surprise that Reddings came out on top, with an average price over the last five years of £990,092. Flanked by Sherrardspark Wood and with the town centre's amenities just a short stroll away, the appeal of these spacious homes is obvious.

Reddings is the most expensive street in Welwyn Garden City, according to Land Registry data. - Credit: Google Street View

Adjacent to Reddings is the similarly appealing Roundwood Drive, which has an average price of £958,333. There have only been three sales on the road in the last five years, the most recent being last year when a four-bed detached home sold for £1.14m.

Roundwood Drive is Welwyn Garden City's second most expensive street. - Credit: Google Street View

Connecting directly to both Reddings and Roundwood Drive is Sherrardspark Road, which ranked third on the 'most expensive' list with an average price of £941,666. Its most substantial sale to date was in 2017, when one of the largest plots on the road changed hands for £1,565,000.

Sherrardspark Road placed third on the Land Registry list of Welwyn Garden City's most expensive streets. - Credit: Google Street View

The fourth most expensive street in Welwyn Garden City is Mannicotts, with an average price of £891,666. The town's golf club is accessed via the road, and many Mannicotts properties back onto the fairways.

Mannicotts is Welwyn Garden City's fourth most expensive street, with an average price over the last five years of £891,666. - Credit: Google Street View

Located between the golf club and Applecroft School is Elmwood, with an average price of £857,459. The last property transaction on this desirable road was last year, when a four-bed detached house sold for £1,015,000.

Elmwood is the fifth most expensive street in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Google Street View



