Revealed: The most expensive streets in Hatfield

Brookmans Park is home to most of the Hatfield area's prestige addresses. - Credit: Danny Loo

The highest-priced streets in AL9 and AL10 have been revealed – and only one of them is in Hatfield itself.

Land Registry data for the five years to June 2021 (excluding streets with fewer than three transactions) showed that upmarket Brookmans Park is home to most of the area's premium properties, with the biggest hitter averaging in excess of £2m.

These are the five most expensive streets in (and around) town...

1. Kentish Lane, Brookmans Park

Singer Tulisa once called Edge House on Kentish Lane home. - Credit: Google Street View

With an average price of £2,285,000, Kentish Lane is the area's most prestigious address by a solid £400,000 margin. The most recent sale on the street was in 2020, when a huge pad with pool, jacuzzi and sauna changed hands for £4.5m – the fourth most expensive residential sale in Herts that year. A fun fact is that single and former X-Factor judge Tulisa Contostavlos lived at posh Edge House about a decade ago, though its understood she was only renting.

2. Woodfield Lane, Brookmans Park

Second place Woodfield Lane is on the outskirts of Brookmans Park. - Credit: Google Street View

This leafy hotspot on the fringes of Brookmans Park had an average sale price of £1,874,000. Woodfield Lane's ranking has been skewed slightly by the sale of 10,000 sq ft Woodfield House, which changed hands for £3,737,000 in 2018. Features of the property include an indoor leisure complex, garaging for five cars and a floodlit tennis court.

3. Mymms Drive, Brookmans Park

Mymms Drive had an average sale price of £1,562,933 in the five years to June 2021. - Credit: Google Street View

A wide road packed with large detached homes, Mymms Drive recorded an average sale price of £1,562,933 over the five year period. Close proximity to Gobions Wood adds to the street's appeal.

4. Brookmans Avenue, Brookmans Park

Brookmans Avenue is the ultimate suburban idyll. - Credit: Google Street View

It's easy to see the appeal of this pretty tree-lined street, with its large homes set back behind tidy grass verges. There's been a lot of action here in the five years to June 2021: a total of 20 sales have averaged out at £1,556,400.

5. Wilkins Green Lane, Hatfield

Great Nast Hyde House is Wilkins Green Lane's most significant property. - Credit: Google Street View

With an average price of £1,529,167, Wilkins Green Lane was the most expensive street in Hatfield itself over the five year period. Located on the St Albans side of town, its stand out property is the Grade II listed Great Nast Hyde House, which was most recently on the market with a guide price of £5.75m.