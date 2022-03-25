News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Lifestyle >

Revealed: Welwyn Garden City's most affordable addresses

Author Picture Icon

Jane Howdle

Published: 1:20 PM March 25, 2022
Handside Lane wasn't one of Welwyn Garden City's cheapest streets.

Handside Lane didn't make the cut. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

Forget the West Side – there are plenty of places in Welwyn Garden City with reasonably priced properties, and we've found the least expensive of the lot.

Using Land Registry data for the five years to June 2021 – excluding retirement properties and addresses with fewer than three transactions – we can reveal the most inexpensive parts of Welwyn Garden City to call home. 

1. Andrewsfield

Andrewsfield is Welwyn Garden City's most affordable address. 

Andrewsfield is Welwyn Garden City's most affordable address. - Credit: Google Street View

This purpose-built collection of flats and terraced houses in Panshanger is the most affordable address in Welwyn Garden City by some margin. In total, there were 12 transactions during the five years to June 2021, with an average sale price of just £136,333. 

2. Athelstan Walk South

The front of one of the Athelstan Walk South blocks of flats in Welwyn Garden City.

The front of one of Athelstan Walk South's blocks of flats, as seen from Broadwater Road. - Credit: Google Street View

The only sales on Athelstan Walk South during the study period have been of one-bed flats, with an average price of £181,333. Running parallel to Broadwater Road, these properties benefit from close proximity to all of WGC's amenities. 

3. Sunningdale Mews

The average property price in Sunningdale Mews, Welwyn Garden City, in the five years to June 2021 was £183,400.

The average property price in Sunningdale Mews in the five years to June 2021 was £183,400. - Credit: Google Street View

Most Read

  1. 1 Updates after more than 5,000 properties in Herts hit by power cut
  2. 2 Revealed: The most expensive streets in Hatfield
  3. 3 Fault with national power grid caused major Hertfordshire power cut
  1. 4 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
  2. 5 Hatfield pub looks to change its look
  3. 6 9 of the most Instagrammable picnic spots in Hertfordshire
  4. 7 'Check in with elderly relatives' after high pollution warning for Herts
  5. 8 Audi S5 driver leads police on high-speed pursuit in London Colney
  6. 9 Tory candidate dropped by party over offensive social media posts
  7. 10 7 of the best Chinese takeaways in Hertfordshire according to Tripadvisor

The flats and terraced houses in this circular Digswell Water cul-de-sac have an average price of £183,400. This is a good location for commuters, less than a mile from Welwyn North station.

4. Gaddesden Grove

Homes in Gaddesden Grove are among the most affordable in Welwyn Garden City. 

Homes in Gaddesden Grove are among the most affordable in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Google Street View

Properties in this Panshanger development have an average sale price of £188,000, making it Welwyn Garden City's fourth cheapest address. Benefits to residents include off street parking and communal gardens. 

5. Maidensfield

Maidensfield residents are well placed for local shops. 

Maidensfield residents are well placed for local shops. - Credit: Google Street View

This collection of one and two-bed flats is fifth on the list, with an average price of £190,800. The development is located behind the busy Shoplands parade, with its Co-op, takeaways and hair salon.

Welwyn Garden City News

Don't Miss

Hunters Land Rover Norwich has deposit contributions of up to £3,500 on current model year Range Rov

Hatfield car dealer admits 'mistakes' after week-old £32k car breaks down

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Fast-time forensic enquiries quickly identified Honeygan-Matthew as a suspect.  

Herts Live News

Welwyn Garden City man jailed after loaded gun and drugs found

Rosie Boon

Author Picture Icon
The new depot and recycling centre in Tewin Road, Welwyn Garden City.

Welwyn Garden City's new depot and recycling centre to open soon

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
The new outdoor classroom at Templewood Primary School.

Welwyn Garden City school opens new outdoor classroom

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon