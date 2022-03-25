Revealed: Welwyn Garden City's most affordable addresses

Forget the West Side – there are plenty of places in Welwyn Garden City with reasonably priced properties, and we've found the least expensive of the lot.

Using Land Registry data for the five years to June 2021 – excluding retirement properties and addresses with fewer than three transactions – we can reveal the most inexpensive parts of Welwyn Garden City to call home.

1. Andrewsfield

Andrewsfield is Welwyn Garden City's most affordable address. - Credit: Google Street View

This purpose-built collection of flats and terraced houses in Panshanger is the most affordable address in Welwyn Garden City by some margin. In total, there were 12 transactions during the five years to June 2021, with an average sale price of just £136,333.

2. Athelstan Walk South

The front of one of Athelstan Walk South's blocks of flats, as seen from Broadwater Road. - Credit: Google Street View

The only sales on Athelstan Walk South during the study period have been of one-bed flats, with an average price of £181,333. Running parallel to Broadwater Road, these properties benefit from close proximity to all of WGC's amenities.

3. Sunningdale Mews

The average property price in Sunningdale Mews in the five years to June 2021 was £183,400. - Credit: Google Street View

The flats and terraced houses in this circular Digswell Water cul-de-sac have an average price of £183,400. This is a good location for commuters, less than a mile from Welwyn North station.

4. Gaddesden Grove

Homes in Gaddesden Grove are among the most affordable in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Google Street View

Properties in this Panshanger development have an average sale price of £188,000, making it Welwyn Garden City's fourth cheapest address. Benefits to residents include off street parking and communal gardens.

5. Maidensfield

Maidensfield residents are well placed for local shops. - Credit: Google Street View

This collection of one and two-bed flats is fifth on the list, with an average price of £190,800. The development is located behind the busy Shoplands parade, with its Co-op, takeaways and hair salon.