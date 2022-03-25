Revealed: Welwyn Garden City's most affordable addresses
- Credit: Karyn Haddon
Forget the West Side – there are plenty of places in Welwyn Garden City with reasonably priced properties, and we've found the least expensive of the lot.
Using Land Registry data for the five years to June 2021 – excluding retirement properties and addresses with fewer than three transactions – we can reveal the most inexpensive parts of Welwyn Garden City to call home.
1. Andrewsfield
This purpose-built collection of flats and terraced houses in Panshanger is the most affordable address in Welwyn Garden City by some margin. In total, there were 12 transactions during the five years to June 2021, with an average sale price of just £136,333.
2. Athelstan Walk South
The only sales on Athelstan Walk South during the study period have been of one-bed flats, with an average price of £181,333. Running parallel to Broadwater Road, these properties benefit from close proximity to all of WGC's amenities.
3. Sunningdale Mews
The flats and terraced houses in this circular Digswell Water cul-de-sac have an average price of £183,400. This is a good location for commuters, less than a mile from Welwyn North station.
4. Gaddesden Grove
Properties in this Panshanger development have an average sale price of £188,000, making it Welwyn Garden City's fourth cheapest address. Benefits to residents include off street parking and communal gardens.
5. Maidensfield
This collection of one and two-bed flats is fifth on the list, with an average price of £190,800. The development is located behind the busy Shoplands parade, with its Co-op, takeaways and hair salon.