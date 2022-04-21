Revealed: The cheapest places to buy property in Hatfield

Most of Hatfield's affordable addresses are within easy reach of the town centre. - Credit: Archant

Hatfield may be more affordable than the likes of Harpenden and St Albans, but its property prices remain out of reach for many.

The most expensive addresses in AL9 and AL10 are by no means the norm, however, and Hatfield also has plenty of modestly-priced homes.

Using Land Registry data for the five years to June 2021 – excluding retirement properties and addresses with fewer than three transactions – we can reveal the most inexpensive parts of Hatfield to call home...

1. Wenham Place

Wenham Place is the most affordable place to buy a home in Hatfield. - Credit: Google Street View

The most affordable street in Hatfield is a development of one-bed flats, which recorded an average sale price of £150,250 in the five years to June 2021.

Conveniently located for the train station, town centre and business park, residents benefit from allocated parking and communal gardens.

2. Walsingham Close

Walsingham Close is Hatfield's second cheapest address. - Credit: Google Street View

A short stroll from the Galleria, Walsingham Close is a mix of studio apartments and one and two-bed flats.

There have been 36 sales at this large development over the five year period, with an average price of £165,142.

3. The Common

The average sale price in The Common in the five years to June 2021 was £166,375. - Credit: Google Street View

With Hatfield Swim Centre at one end and the Royal Mail sorting office at the other, The Common is a busy town centre address within close proximity of most amenities.

Just four sales were attributed to the address during the study period, however, all within the trio of low rise blocks opposite Asda: Lothair Court, Broomfield Court and Galleycroft Court. These transactions had an average price of £166,375.

4. Wordsworth Court

Wordsworth Court is located off Middlefield. - Credit: Google Street View

Located at the end of Middlefield, this block of one, two and three-bed flats has seen three sales averaging £173,650 in the five years to June 2021.

The most substantial sale at the town centre development so far was last June, when a three-bed property changed hands for £275,000, having sold for £212,500 less than two years prior.

5. Woodpecker Close

Woodpecker Close is Hatfield's fifth most affordable street. - Credit: Google Street View

The only one of our top five found on the outskirts of town, Woodpecker Close is located off Tudor Close, near the Mercure Hatfield Oak hotel.

Ideally placed for the A1(M) and the University of Hertfordshire's Hatfield campus, these flats and maisonettes had an average price of £180,033.