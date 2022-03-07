Part of this Grade II listed mansion could be yours for £975,000
- Credit: Hamptons
Built in the early 1800s for Lord Calper, Digswell House has been many things over the years, including an arts centre and a Sherrardswood School boarding house
It underwent a considerable extension and refurbishment programme around 25 years ago, when it was turned into a collection of luxury homes.
Comprising four acres of grounds, Digswell House is situated in a secluded area between St John’s church and the local cricket ground.
The ground floor of 1 Digswell House, with its high ceilings and full sash windows, features a triple aspect U-shaped drawing room with fireplace and dining area, which looks directly onto the lawn and gardens.
The double aspect kitchen/breakfast room features German units with granite worksurfaces and integrated appliances, including two ovens. There is also a guest cloakroom and a split-level hall.
The lower ground floor has another spacious U-shaped living room with fitted wall units and an office area. The utility room, which is the same size as the kitchen and has another freezer and fridge, has potential to be used as a further reception/play area as required.
On the top floor are four bedrooms, all with delightful views of the grounds. There is also a modern family bathroom and an en suite to the main bedroom.
Most Read
- 1 Remember Welwyn Garden City in the 1960s and 1970s?
- 2 Woman dies after cardiac arrest at Morrisons in Welwyn Garden City
- 3 What make of car is Robert Pattinson's 'monster' Batmobile in The Batman?
- 4 Five people wanted after crime spree in the beauty aisles of Superdrug
- 5 Review finds ‘critical failures’ in council’s housing compliance process
- 6 Revealed: Locations where The Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson was filmed
- 7 Hundreds attend ‘emotional’ protest over Ukraine invasion
- 8 9 movies filmed on location in Hertfordshire to watch this week
- 9 Bridgerton family's country home Aubrey Hall filmed on location at Wrotham Park in Hertfordshire
- 10 Timothée Chalamet pictured in St Albans for Wonka 2023 filming
Allocated parking is provided in front of the house, and there is a garage situated along the drive.
Primary, secondary and private schools are within easy reach, as are the river Mimram and Digswell Lake.
Welwyn North station, with its regular trains to King's Cross, is close by, while Welwyn Garden City, with its station and busy town centre – including Waitrose and John Lewis – is just over a mile away.
PROPERTY FACTS
Digswell House, Monks Rise, Welwyn Garden City
Guide price: £975,000
Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk