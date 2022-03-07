Part of this Grade II listed mansion could be yours for £975,000

Located within Digswell House, the four-bed property has a guide price of £975,000. - Credit: Hamptons

Built in the early 1800s for Lord Calper, Digswell House has been many things over the years, including an arts centre and a Sherrardswood School boarding house

It underwent a considerable extension and refurbishment programme around 25 years ago, when it was turned into a collection of luxury homes.

Digswell House is situated in a secluded area between St John’s church and the local cricket ground. - Credit: Hamptons

Comprising four acres of grounds, Digswell House is situated in a secluded area between St John’s church and the local cricket ground.

The ground floor of 1 Digswell House, with its high ceilings and full sash windows, features a triple aspect U-shaped drawing room with fireplace and dining area, which looks directly onto the lawn and gardens.

The triple aspect drawing room boasts a feature fireplace. - Credit: Hamptons

The double aspect kitchen/breakfast room features German units with granite worksurfaces and integrated appliances, including two ovens. There is also a guest cloakroom and a split-level hall.

The lower ground floor has another spacious U-shaped living room with fitted wall units and an office area. The utility room, which is the same size as the kitchen and has another freezer and fridge, has potential to be used as a further reception/play area as required.

The spacious living room is located on the lower ground floor. - Credit: Hamptons

On the top floor are four bedrooms, all with delightful views of the grounds. There is also a modern family bathroom and an en suite to the main bedroom.

A room with a view: one of the property's four bedrooms. - Credit: Hamptons

Allocated parking is provided in front of the house, and there is a garage situated along the drive.

There are four acres of lawns, woods, gardens and picnic areas for residents to enjoy. - Credit: Hamptons

Primary, secondary and private schools are within easy reach, as are the river Mimram and Digswell Lake.

There are lovely garden views from the drawing room's sash windows. - Credit: Hamptons

Welwyn North station, with its regular trains to King's Cross, is close by, while Welwyn Garden City, with its station and busy town centre – including Waitrose and John Lewis – is just over a mile away.

PROPERTY FACTS

Digswell House, Monks Rise, Welwyn Garden City

Guide price: £975,000

Hamptons, 01727 890770, www.hamptons.co.uk