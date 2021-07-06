Deakin White opens new office in Hatfield

Published: 3:08 PM July 6, 2021

The burgeoning property market in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire receives a major boost this summer as Deakin-White announces the opening of a new office in Hatfield.

Deakin-White is an independent, family-run boutique estate agency. Since its foundation in 2015 by the mother and son partnership of Christine and Ed Harrison, it has rapidly established itself as the leading local estate agent for the region. Operating since its inception from its head office in Dunstable’s Quadrant Shopping Centre, the agency’s growth has been so strong that the opening of the new Hatfield office has become essential.

Christine and Ed are delighted to be opening the new office in the highly capable hands of Scott Willmott, the partner with responsibility for Hertfordshire. The new office is dedicated to expanding the agency’s portfolio and enhancing its service offering to clients and customers alike in this affluent part of the south-east.

Scott Willmott is tasked with developing Deakin-White’s customer network in the region and building on its already enviable profile. He is the perfect choice for the job, bringing with him nearly twenty years of experience in the local property market. He shares with Christine and Ed a commitment to the highest level of customer service. Their focus is to create a genuinely responsive, bespoke, customer-focused estate agency service and this vision underpins the partnership’s ethos and working practices.

The new Hatfield office will make full use of the latest technology that is already in use at the Dunstable headquarters in order to make the buying and selling process smoother and faster, communication stronger and the sale prices achieved even better. Deakin-White employs sophisticated marketing tools to ensure the highest success rates.

Scott says; “Helping people move successfully and with clear communication is my passion. I also pride myself on my commitment to helping the client from start to finish. I’m proud to be a partner and it’s my mission to send every satisfied customer away with a smiling face. Buying and selling a property doesn’t have to be the headache so many people expect. With the help of an agent who really cares about the process in human terms, it can be an exciting, positive experience.”

Deakin-White offers a full estate agency service, covering both residential and commercial sales, lettings, auctions and mortgages. The agency is accredited by the Property Ombudsman and the Trading Standards Institute.

Ed Harrison sees the expansion into Hertfordshire with a physical presence in Hatfield as the logical next step in the agency’s rapid growth. With property price rises running at up to 4.5 per cent in the past year, the local market is experiencing sustainable growth. Prices remain significantly above the national average but still within the reach of aspirational home buyers as well as those seeking to progress up the property ladder.

Scott’s door at the Hatfield office is open to all new enquiries and he welcomes the opportunity to discuss how he can help clients, with all the resources and infrastructure of Deakin-White at his disposal.

If you are looking to sell, buy or move in St Albans, Hatfield and the surrounding areas then call Scott Willmott today on 01727 620131 or email scott@dwrealestate.co.uk