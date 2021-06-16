News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
New care home opens in Potters Bar

Jane Howdle

Published: 5:11 PM June 16, 2021    Updated: 5:17 PM June 16, 2021
Potters Grange is located on Barnet Road. 

A brand new boutique care home has opened in Potters Bar.  

Potters Grange has just 20 beds for residents, including those who require nursing care. 

Features of Potters Grange include a cinema room and a private dining room. 

Located on Barnet Road, it's operated by Ardale, a family-run business which has owned and managed care homes for more than 25 years. 

Priding itself on not being a ‘grey corporate’, Ardale vows to deliver care and support that is meaningful to each individual, with dignity, warmth and personality.

Evan Arceo, general manager at Potters Grange. 

Evan Arceo, general manager at Potters Grange, described the home as "a really special place.

"Small in the number of beds but large on space, it offer residents all the features of a large home like private dining rooms, hair salon and cinema room, but here you don’t have to share it with 80 to 100 other people," he said.

"We are a nurse-led service and because our nurses are supernumerary to the care staff, it enables us to more easily maintain each resident’s physical and mental health, while aiming to avoid all unnecessary hospital admissions."

One of the 20 bedrooms at Potters Grange. 

The first residents will begin to move in to Potters Grange in early July. 

COVID-safe tours of the home are currently being offered, and a video tour is available at https://pottersgrange.co.uk/.

