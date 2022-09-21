WGC drivers can soon buy electric cars with advanced 3D animation
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Welwyn Garden City motorists are being offered the chance to explore the next generation of photorealistic visualisation technology.
Epic Games, creators of Fortnite, are teaming up with Volvo to bring exceptionally high-quality graphics to a forthcoming range of electric cars, allowing them to showcase advanced displays that feature sharper renderings, richer colours and brand-new 3D animations.
Car engines and game engines come together in this case. Volvo will be using Epic’s Unreal Engine game engine to create high-quality graphics inside the car.
Volvo Cars will use Epic's Unreal Engine 5 to develop digital interfaces and render real-time graphics inside their car.
Welwyn Garden City drivers will be able to buy these new electric cars from Marshall Welwyn Garden City on Great North Road.
General manager Ali Ekram said: “This collaboration is another exciting step forward on our journey to ramp up the electrification of motoring through a range of cars that provide the best possible user experience.
“This technology will offer our customers a rich, immersive and responsive visualisation inside their cars, which not only provides an innovative experience for the driver, but for passengers, too. The interactive design and high-resolution graphics, which function in real time, will provide a fresh and modern motoring experience that is sure to entertain everyone in the car.
Most Read
- 1 Excitement at Welwyn Garden City school as new headteacher appointed
- 2 Farmers' market to launch in Potters Bar
- 3 Welwyn Garden City gym nominated for prestigious award
- 4 Man who broke victim's jaw in South Mimms punch avoids prison
- 5 Gold warning from police in Hertfordshire this autumn
- 6 Warning to 500,000 retired people over new tax payments
- 7 Hatfield United youngsters start season with a couple of victories
- 8 Plans for up to 83 homes on Codicote Green Belt approved
- 9 Celebrity MasterChef 2022: Lisa Snowdon through to semi-finals week as contestants cook for Essex & Herts Air Ambulance
- 10 Tewin residents told to wait six hours for ambulance services
“We look forward to sharing this technology with our customers in our new, all-electric flagship model.”