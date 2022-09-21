WGC drivers can soon buy electric cars with advanced 3D animation

Epic Games and Volco Cars are working together to bring exceptionally high-quality graphics to its soon to come range of electric cars. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Welwyn Garden City motorists are being offered the chance to explore the next generation of photorealistic visualisation technology.

Epic Games, creators of Fortnite, are teaming up with Volvo to bring exceptionally high-quality graphics to a forthcoming range of electric cars, allowing them to showcase advanced displays that feature sharper renderings, richer colours and brand-new 3D animations.

Car engines and game engines come together in this case. Volvo will be using Epic’s Unreal Engine game engine to create high-quality graphics inside the car.

Volvo Cars will use Epic's Unreal Engine 5 to develop digital interfaces and render real-time graphics inside their car.

Welwyn Garden City drivers will be able to buy these new electric cars from Marshall Welwyn Garden City on Great North Road.

General manager Ali Ekram said: “This collaboration is another exciting step forward on our journey to ramp up the electrification of motoring through a range of cars that provide the best possible user experience.

“This technology will offer our customers a rich, immersive and responsive visualisation inside their cars, which not only provides an innovative experience for the driver, but for passengers, too. The interactive design and high-resolution graphics, which function in real time, will provide a fresh and modern motoring experience that is sure to entertain everyone in the car.

“We look forward to sharing this technology with our customers in our new, all-electric flagship model.”