The traditional Boxing Day sale will start a day later than normal in store at Next this year.

Next stores, including the ones in Hatfield, Welwyn Garden City and London Colney, will be closed on Boxing Day 2021.

Stores close at 4pm today (Christmas Eve).





When does the Next Boxing Day sale start this year?

The Next sale starts online today – Friday, December 24, Christmas Eve.

Normally on Boxing Day there are huge queues of shoppers outside Next branches nationwide, including in Hertfordshire.

Trading laws only allow shops to open for six hours on any given Sunday.

With Boxing Day falling on Sunday, December 26, the Next clearance sale in England will instead start in-store on Bank Holiday Monday, December 27, from 6am.

The Next sale in-store starts on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 6am. - Credit: Alan Davies

The clothing retailer's branch at Oldings Corner, Hatfield, will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

It will be open again for customers from 6am to 8pm on Monday, December 27.

The WGC Next in the Howard Centre is also due to open at 6am on Monday. The store closes at 6pm.

The Next store at the Colney Fields retail park in London Colney. The Next sale will start in-store at 6am on Thursday, December 27, 2021. - Credit: Alan Davies

Likewise, bargain hunters need to get to the London Colney Next at the Colney Fields retail park for 6am on Monday, December 27 for the start of the post-Christmas sale, with the store open to 8pm.

It is advisable to check your local Next store's Christmas and New Year opening times via the retailer's website at www.next.co.uk/stores



