News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Lifestyle

Morrisons Christmas shopping opening hours

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 7:30 PM December 19, 2021
Morrisons in Welwyn Garden City.

Morrisons in Welwyn Garden City. - Credit: Google

Here are the Christmas 2021 shopping opening hours for Morrisons.

Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans. - Credit: Google

Want to know when supermarket chain Morrisons will be open and closed this Christmas?

Morrisons stores will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day.

 
MORRISONS CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES

Here are the festive shopping times for the Morrisons stores in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans, Hertfordshire. 


Morrisons Welwyn Garden City 
Black Fan Road, WGC. 
Christmas opening hours:

  • Monday, December 20: 6am - 12am 
  • Tuesday, December 21: 6am - 12am 
  • Wednesday, December 22: 6am - 12am 
  • Thursday, December 23: 6am - 12am 
  • Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 5am - 6pm 
  • Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED 
  • Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED. 


 
Morrisons St Albans 
Hatfield Road, St Albans. 
Christmas opening and closing times:

Most Read

  1. 1 Older woman assaulted in Lloyds Bank dies from injuries
  2. 2 Pedestrian dies weeks after collision in Welwyn
  3. 3 Revised Welwyn Hatfield bin collection dates after Christmas and in January 2022
  1. 4 Hatfield toddler who loves bin lorries taken for a spin
  2. 5 Two Welwyn Garden City teenagers involved in crime spree
  3. 6 'Outstanding' WGC primary school now requires improvement
  4. 7 How many Omicron cases are there in your area?
  5. 8 Pubs, hotels, cafés and salons hit by Covid Christmas cancellation crisis
  6. 9 Mysterious soot in council home reduces tenant to tears
  7. 10 Hopes to save 18th century pub ‘unrealistic’
  • Monday, December 20: 6am - 12am 
  • Tuesday, December 21: 6am - 12am 
  • Wednesday, December 22: 6am - 12am 
  • Thursday, December 23: 6am - 12am  
  • Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm 
  • Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED 
  • Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED. 

Not the Morrisons store you're looking for? Use the Morrisons store locator to find your local store's opening times.

Christmas
Retail
Welwyn Garden City News
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Interactive map showing COVID-19 cases in southern England.

Coronavirus

Three confirmed cases of Omicron variant in Welwyn Hatfield

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Herts police

Man charged with knife possession after attempted assault

Dan Mountney

person
A parking enforcement officer in Welwyn Garden City. Picture: Mia Jankowicz

Herts Live News

Welwyn Hatfield Council to crack down on illegal parking

Matthew Smith Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Bright christmas light display taken at night outside of a house in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.

Christmas

Welwyn Garden City house gets festive with impressive light show

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon