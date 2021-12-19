Morrisons Christmas shopping opening hours
Published: 7:30 PM December 19, 2021
Here are the Christmas 2021 shopping opening hours for Morrisons.
Want to know when supermarket chain Morrisons will be open and closed this Christmas?
Morrisons stores will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day.
MORRISONS CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES
Here are the festive shopping times for the Morrisons stores in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans, Hertfordshire.
Morrisons Welwyn Garden City
Black Fan Road, WGC.
Christmas opening hours:
- Monday, December 20: 6am - 12am
- Tuesday, December 21: 6am - 12am
- Wednesday, December 22: 6am - 12am
- Thursday, December 23: 6am - 12am
- Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 5am - 6pm
- Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED.
Morrisons St Albans
Hatfield Road, St Albans.
Christmas opening and closing times:
- Monday, December 20: 6am - 12am
- Tuesday, December 21: 6am - 12am
- Wednesday, December 22: 6am - 12am
- Thursday, December 23: 6am - 12am
- Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm
- Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED.
Not the Morrisons store you're looking for? Use the Morrisons store locator to find your local store's opening times.