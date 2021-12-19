Morrisons Christmas shopping opening hours

Here are the Christmas 2021 shopping opening hours for Morrisons.

Morrisons in Hatfield Road, St Albans. - Credit: Google

Want to know when supermarket chain Morrisons will be open and closed this Christmas?

Morrisons stores will be closed on December 25, Christmas Day, and on Boxing Day.



MORRISONS CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES

Here are the festive shopping times for the Morrisons stores in Welwyn Garden City and St Albans, Hertfordshire.



Morrisons Welwyn Garden City

Black Fan Road, WGC.

Christmas opening hours:

Monday, December 20: 6am - 12am

Tuesday, December 21: 6am - 12am

Wednesday, December 22: 6am - 12am

Thursday, December 23: 6am - 12am

Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 5am - 6pm

Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED.





Morrisons St Albans

Hatfield Road, St Albans.

Christmas opening and closing times:

Monday, December 20: 6am - 12am

Tuesday, December 21: 6am - 12am

Wednesday, December 22: 6am - 12am

Thursday, December 23: 6am - 12am

Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 6am - 6pm

Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED.

Not the Morrisons store you're looking for? Use the Morrisons store locator to find your local store's opening times.