Join Welwyn Garden City Literary Society’s new season

If you enjoy reading and discussing books then the Welwyn Garden City Literary Society’s new season is one for you.

The ‘LitSoc’ as they informally call themselves, was established in 1957 and is currently starting their 65th season this September.

The society has 20 or so people involved who meet once a fortnight from September to June to discuss books.

The chair of Welwyn Garden City Literary Society, Sarah Evans said: “We’re a friendly and informal group – no particular background is needed to join us, just a love of reading and an enjoyment of discussing books. We welcome new members.”

The group reads and discusses books just like any other book group but they have a few distinctive features. Their meetings usually start with one member giving a 30–40-minute introduction to the book.

Although they focus on modern fiction, the group also covers poetry, theatre, non-fiction and older classics. They are open to all sorts of books but are less likely to choose popular crime writers or thrillers.

Sarah is the new chair of the society after the former chair, Jim Macrae decided to step down.

Sarah added: “With a background in theoretical physics and economics, I may not sound like the most obvious of choices! But I grew up in a household full of books and I’ve always loved reading. My plan is to change the role somewhat, placing the focus more on the background planning, while sharing out the job of chairing the meetings.”

This year's group will be taking a look at modern fiction, which will take you from political change in South Africa, to Oliver Cromwell; from the French Riviera to post-revolution Moscow to 1930s Los Angeles; from witch-trials in the 1600s to mermaids and ghosts. They will also look at sonnets and humorous poetry, Lake District memoirs of town and farm, and some philosophical essays.

To find out more about the Literary Society, go to: welwyngardenliterarysociety.wordpress.com/