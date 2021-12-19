Lidl Christmas and New Year's holiday shopping opening hours
Published: 7:15 PM December 19, 2021
Here are the Christmas 2021 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for Lidl.
Want to know when supermarket chain Lidl will be open and closed this Christmas?
Lidl stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
LIDL CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES
Here are the festive shopping times for the Lidl store in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.
Lidl, Welwyn Garden City
71/73 Moors Walk, Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City.
Christmas opening hours:
- Monday, December 20: 7am - 11pm
- Tuesday, December 21: 7am - 11pm
- Wednesday, December 22: 7am - 11pm
- Thursday, December 23: 7am - 11pm
- Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm
- Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED
- Monday, December 27: 8am - 9pm
- Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 9pm
- Wednesday, December 29: 8am - 9pm
- Thursday, December 30: 8am - 9pm
- Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 8am - 7pm
- Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED
- Sunday, January 2: 11am - 5pm
- Monday, January 3: 8am - 9pm.
Not the Lidl store you're looking for? Use the Lidl store locator to find your local store.
