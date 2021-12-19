Here are the Christmas 2021 and New Year’s shopping opening hours for Lidl.

Want to know when supermarket chain Lidl will be open and closed this Christmas?

Lidl stores will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.



LIDL CHRISTMAS 2021 OPENING TIMES

Here are the festive shopping times for the Lidl store in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire.



Lidl, Welwyn Garden City

71/73 Moors Walk, Panshanger, Welwyn Garden City.

Christmas opening hours:

Monday, December 20: 7am - 11pm

Tuesday, December 21: 7am - 11pm

Wednesday, December 22: 7am - 11pm

Thursday, December 23: 7am - 11pm

Friday, December 24 – Christmas Eve: 7am - 6pm

Saturday, December 25 – Christmas Day: CLOSED

Sunday, December 26 – Boxing Day: CLOSED

Monday, December 27: 8am - 9pm

Tuesday, December 28: 8am - 9pm

Wednesday, December 29: 8am - 9pm

Thursday, December 30: 8am - 9pm

Friday, December 31 – New Year's Eve: 8am - 7pm

Saturday, January 1, 2022 – New Year's Day: CLOSED

Sunday, January 2: 11am - 5pm

Monday, January 3: 8am - 9pm.

Not the Lidl store you're looking for? Use the Lidl store locator to find your local store.