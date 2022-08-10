What happened to the 633 Squadron movie-star Mosquitos?

The Hatfield-designed de Havilland Mosquito was the star of 1964's 633 Squadron. - Credit: Archant

In the summer of 1964, the Hatfield-designed de Havilland Mosquito became a movie star in the film 633 Squadron. But what happened to the aircraft used in the film?

Directed by Walter Grauman and starring Cliff Robertson, 633 Squadron follows the exploits of a fictional Second World War British bomber squadron equipped with Mosquitos.

Ten Wooden Wonder were used during filming, but what happened to the aircraft after they became big-screen stars?

Mosquito RS709

Constructed post-war in 1946 as a target tug, RS709 served in the Royal Air Force before being sold to a private owner in the 1950s.

From July 8, 1963, it was leased for a year to Mirisch Films, transferred to Bovington airfield and given the markings HR113 for use in flying scenes in 633 Squadron.

RS709 on display at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio. - Credit: Flickr/Johnny Comstedt

Following the end of lease in late 1964, RS709 would be moved to the Skyframe Museum in Staverton, Gloucestershire, before becoming a movie star again, this time in 1968’s Mosquito Squadron.

The aircraft would then head to America, bouncing around owners before finding at settled home at the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton, Ohio, where it remains today.

Mosquito RS712

Built by Airspeed in Christchurch, Dorset, RS712 was originally a bomber variant before being put into RAF storage and then converted to a target tug in May 1952.

But, the aircraft would continue life in storage until 1958, when it was assigned to the Armament Practice Section of the RAF’s 2nd Tactical Airforce at Schleswigland, Germany.

RS712 flying at the 1990 Oshkosh Air Show - Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Dave Miller

RS712 would return to the UK months later before being retired from service in 1961 and purchased by Mirisch Films for flying scenes in 633 Squadron.

It would feature in Mosquito Squadron years later, before being acquired in June 1981 for the sum of just £100,000 by Florida’s Kermit Weeks, who has owned the aircraft ever since and displays it at EAA AirVenture Museum in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

Mosquito RS715

As with RS712, Mosquito RS715 was built by Airspeed in Christchurch in 1946 as a bomber variant, then placed into storage.

It would be used as a target tug in the 1950s and then retired in 1961, before Mirisch Films purchased the aircraft for 633 Squadron. It would be used for cockpit shots due to not being airworthy.

When filming wrapped, RS715 was moved to MGM Studios at Borehamwood until 1973, when it was purchased by Tony Agar. It would later be used for parts during the restoration of Mosquito HJ711.

Mosquito RS718

Another 1946 Christchurch-built aircraft, RS718 would meet its end during 633 Squadron filming.

RS718 during her days in the RAF. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Part of 98 Squadron in the late 1940s, it would be converted to a target tug in 1951 and then purchased by Mirisch in 1962.

During filming, the aircraft was written off during a crash-landing scene at Bovington, with its remaining parts used for scrap.

Mosquito TA724

Yet another Christchurch Mosquito, TA724 would also see its life come to an end during filming in one of the movie’s most memorable scenes.

After raiding a Gestapo building, the aircraft is damaged and forced to crash land, with it catching fire. The special effects of today were not available in 1963, so the only way to film the scene was to actually set fire to TA724, writing it off.

TA724 was written off during the crash landing scene in 633 Squadron, as seen here. - Credit: Supplied

Mosquito TA639

Built in 1945 as a bomber variant by de Havilland in Hatfield, TA639 would end up like many other Mosquitos, with the aircraft converted to a target tug in the 1950s.

It would be retired in 1961 having flown around 547 hours for the RAF, and then used in flying scenes for 633 Squadron.

TA639’s last flight came on October 6, 1965, with it then transferred to the Royal Air Force Museum and put on display in Cosford, where it remains to this day.

TA639 on display at Cosford. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mosquito TA719

Another Hatfield-built aircraft, TA719 was put straight into storage then converted to a target tug in the 50s, before retiring in 1963.

It was used for flying scenes in 633 Squadron, but its last flight would take place on July 27, 1964, when it was written off following severe damage during a failed landing attempt.

It was repaired and appeared in Mosquito Squadron in 1968, where it was used to simulate a crash landing during the filming and damaged by fire.

Following extensive restoration, it now calls IWM Duxford home.

TA719 on display at IWM Duxford. - Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Mosquito TJ118

Very little is known about TJ118 before it featured in 633 Squadron, where it was used for cockpit shots in the movie.

It was transported to MGM Studios in Borehamwood in 1963, and remained there for a decade until it was recovered by the Mosquito Aircraft Museum, where it is currently being restored.

Mosquito TV959

Built in Leavesdon in 1945, TV959 would bounce around the RAF before being retired in May 1963.

It was then acquired by Mirisch for use in 633 Squadron, where it was used for ground and cockpit scenes.

TV959 with her engines running in 2016. - Credit: Flickr/Errol Cavit

It was purchased by The Imperial War Museum following filming, who displayed the Mosquito for many years at their facility in Lambeth, before it was bought by the Fighter Collection at Duxford, who in turn sold her to Paul Allen and AVspecs in 2003.

TV959 was then restored to flying condition, and remains just one of four airworthy Mosquitos in the world.

Mosquito TW117

Another aircraft with very little known history before it was used for flying scenes in 633 Squadron, TW117 would be displayed at RAF Musuem Hendon from 1972 to 1991.

Since then, it has been displayed at the Norwegian Aviation Museum in Bodø.