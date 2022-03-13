TV show offers snapshot view of Welwyn Garden City in 1970s

Welwyn Garden City enjoyed a moment in the spotlight when it featured in a long-running 1970s TV show.

Produced by Thames Television, 'A Town Called...' saw a film crew descend on a different location each episode to present a snapshot view of contemporary life.

Some of the destinations included Weybridge, Hampstead, Greenwich, Kingston upon Thames and Harlow.

The WGC episode was screened on August 4 1976, and as you can see from the video, very little has changed over the last near-half century.

If you have any film footage of Welwyn Hatfield in days gone by, drop us an email at news@whtimes.co.uk as we'd love to share it with our readers.