Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown, Season 5. - Credit: Netflix

Knebworth House will feature in the forthcoming fifth season of The Crown.

Series five of the Netflix royal drama arrives on the streaming platform on November 9.

Season 5 of The Crown arrives on Netflix on November 9. - Credit: Netflix

With a production base at Elstree Studios, scenes of the award-winning series have once again been filmed on location at Knebworth House.

As in previous seasons of The Crown, the Gothic-looking Hertfordshire stately home doubles for the inside of Balmoral.

One of the 'first look' publicity images released by Netflix ahead of season five shows Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as husband Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh dressed in tartan for the annual Ghillies Ball at Balmoral.

Imelda Staunton, who played Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter movies, has taken over the reins from Olivia Colman as the Queen for season five.

Claire Foy played Elizabeth in the first two series of The Crown.

After Netflix released new pictures of the forthcoming series, Knebworth House tweeted: "Guess which scene was filmed at Knebworth House! #ScreenTourism #HertsCameraAction #VisitHerts #HistoricHouses"





Who stars in season 5 of The Crown?

Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in The Crown, Season 5. - Credit: Netflix

Season five of The Crown features a new cast, with Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth II and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales in season 5 of Netflix series The Crown. - Credit: Netflix, Keith Bernstein

Dominic West is now playing Prince Charles and Elizabeth Debicki has taken over from Emma Corrin as Diana, Princess of Wales.

Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major in season 5 of The Crown. - Credit: Netflix

Olivia Williams stars as Camilla Parker Bowles, Lesley Manville is Princess Margaret, Claudia Harrison plays Princess Anne, and Trainspotting star Jonny Lee Miller is Prime Minister John Major.

Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret in season 5 of The Crown. - Credit: Netflix, Keith Bernstein





What is the plot of The Crown series 5?

Dominic West and Elizabeth Debicki as Prince Charles and Diana, with young Princes Harry and William, played by Teddy Hawley and Timothee Sambor respectively, in season 5 of The Crown. - Credit: Netflix, Keith Bernstein

With the new decade in its stride, the Royal Family are presented with possibly their biggest challenge to date; as the public openly question their role in '90s Britain, according to the Netflix synopsis.

As Queen Elizabeth II (Imelda Staunton) approaches the 40th anniversary of her accession, she reflects on a reign that has encompassed nine prime ministers, the advent of mass television and the twilight of the British Empire. Yet new challenges are on the horizon.

The collapse of the Soviet Union and the transfer of sovereignty in Hong Kong signals a seismic shift in the international order presenting both obstacles and opportunities. Meanwhile, trouble is brewing closer to home.

Prince Charles (Dominic West) pressures his mother to allow him to divorce Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), presenting a constitutional crisis of the monarchy.

Olivia Williams as Camilla Parker Bowles and Dominic West as Charles, Prince of Wales in The Crown, Season 5. - Credit: Netflix

Rumours circulate as husband and wife are seen to live increasingly separate lives and, as media scrutiny intensifies, Diana decides to take control of her own narrative, breaking with family protocol to publish a book that undermines public support for Charles and exposes the cracks in the House of Windsor.

Tensions are set to rise further as Mohamed Al Fayed (Salim Daw) arrives on the scene. Driven by his desire for acceptance of the highest order, he harnesses his self-made wealth and power to try and earn him and his son Dodi (Khalid Abdalla) a seat at the royal table.





The Crown season 5 is released on Netflix in the United Kingdom on November 9, 2022 at 8am GMT.