7 of Storm Thorgerson's most iconic album covers

Potters Bar's Storm Thorgerson is the man behind Pink Floyd's iconic The Dark Side of the Moon album cover. - Credit: PA

Once described as the ‘best album designer in the world’ by author Douglas Adams, the work of Potters Bar’s Storm Thorgerson is iconic.

From Pink Floyd to Wings, he worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, and here are seven of his best album designs.

Wings – Band on the Run (1973)

Following the disappointment of Wild Life and Red Rose Speedway, Paul McCartney and Wings needed to make a statement, both musically and visually.

What followed in late 1973 was a change in line-up and a legendary album, as the former Beatle, his wife Linda McCartney and Denny Laine released Band on the Run.

Storm Thorgerson was tasked with creating the album cover, and he came up with a design as memorable as the music.

Band on the Run by Wings. - Credit: Newsquest

Alongside photographer Clive Arrowsmith, he gathered the band and famous celebrities such as Michael Parkinson and Christopher Lee, at Osterley Park on October 28, 1973 to snap them in dressed as convicts caught in the spotlight of a prison searchlight.

The did encounter problems though, with Arrowsmith later revealing the cover was one of the four he found useable.

The spotlight's low potency meant everyone had to stand still for two seconds to achieve proper exposure, which was made difficult by the photographer and subjects feeling a bit worse for wear following a party held by McCartney the night before.

10cc – Deceptive Bends (1977)

Storm was known for taking inspiration from the band and adding his own twist when designing album covers, and that’s exactly what he did for 10cc’s fifth studio album.

The title of the album was taken from a sign warning of dangerous curves on the A24 between Leatherhead and Dorking in Surrey.

"Every day I used to travel down from London and see the sign, 'Deceptive Bends.' It struck me to be quite a subtle word the Department of Transport was using, and Eric agreed it was a nice title,” said singer Graham Gouldman.

Deceptive Bends by 10cc. - Credit: Newsquest

Storm though, decided that rather than make reference to the road in the artwork, he would use the bends, a lethal condition that can occur during scuba diving where gas becomes trapped in the bloodstream.

The striking cover is instantly recognisable, and features a woman being carried from the sea by a diver wearing an old-style copper hat dive suit.

T.Rex – Electric Warrior (1971)

The artwork for T.Rex's second studio album is an all-time classic, but it is also the defining and iconic image of the late glam rocker Marc Bolan, who would tragically lose his life in a car accident in 1977.

Based on a photo taken by Kieron ‘Spud’ Murphy of the T.Rex frontman at a concert, Thorgerson would ramp up the contrast until Bolan was a silhouette with a golden glow surrounding him.

Electric Warrior by T.Rex. - Credit: Newsquest

Far different from a lot of his other work, Storm provided the perfect image from the band’s rock and roll masterpiece.

Ween – The Mollusk (1997)

By the late 1990s, Thorgerson was a legend in the music industry, and despite his output slowing he continue to take on new work.

Among those projects was Ween’s 1997 album The Mollusk, after the experimental rock duo approached him to design a cover for their nautical-themed album.

The Mollusk by Ween - Credit: Newsquest

He put together a striking image of sea life morphed into one creature, but the designer was so taken aback by the sound of the album he created additional promotional materials at no additional charge.

Led Zeppelin – In Through the Out Door (1979)

If there was ever an album to demonstrate Thorgerson’s genius, it would be Led Zeppelin’s 1979 album, In Through the Out Door.

The artwork shows a scene in a bar with a man burning a letter, but the designer took six images from the perspectives of others who feature in the different pictures.

In Through the Out Door by Led Zeppelin. - Credit: Newsquest

To do this, he then came up with a brown paperback exterior sleeve to cover the image, so the record buyers wouldn’t know which cover they were getting.

And to top it all off, the artwork was black and white until water was poured on it, turning it into a coloured image.

For his unique concept, Thorgerson was rightly awarded a Grammy for Best Album Package.

Peter Gabriel – Peter Gabriel 3: Melt (1980)

The former Genesis rocker’s four-album run from 1977 and 1982 is rather confusing, with all of the albums eponymous.

But fans have given them all names relating to the covers, with Car, Scratch and Security for albums one, two and four.

For album three, the name Melt was adopted thanks to Thorgerson and Gabriel deliberately ruining polaroid images.

Peter Gabriel 3 by Peter Gabriel. - Credit: Newsquest

“Peter himself joined with us at Hipgnosis in disfiguring himself by manipulating Polaroids as they developed,” said Storm.

“Peter impressed us greatly with his ability to appear in an unflattering way, preferring the theatrical or artistic to the cosmetic.”

Pink Floyd – The Dark Side of the Moon (1973)

The most iconic album cover in music history.

After criticism from Pink Floyd’s label EMI for previous artwork, keyboardist Richard Wright asked Thorgerson for a ‘simple and bold’ design for The Dark Side of the Moon.

The Dark Side of the Moon by Pink Floyd. - Credit: Newsquest

The design was inspired by a photograph of a prism with a colour beam projected through it that Storm had found in a photography book.

After some changes and consultation with the band, the prism refracting light was chosen for the cover and the rest is history.