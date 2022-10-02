How to take part in Historic England's Picturing High Streets photography competition

Old versus new high street image with an old photograph in frame. - Credit: Khatun

Get your cameras out and start snapping Hertfordshire's high streets in a new national photography competition.

Historic England and Photoworks are asking people to uncover the stories behind the shopfronts as part of Picturing High Streets.

"We’re inviting people in the East of England to look at the high street as never before, charting and celebrating the history and experiences of the people and places that make up an often-overlooked fixture in all our lives," said a spokesperson.

Back to Bollywood - Rehan Jamil's striking lady in market photo, from Picturing High Streets residency - Credit: Rehan Jamil

Over the next 12 months, residents are encouraged to respond to a fortnightly challenge that uncovers the secret life of the high street, posting their own photographs on Instagram using #PicturingHighStreets.

From celebrating local high street heroes that make our places so special to capturing favourite hang outs and meeting places that record the hidden heritage of our high streets, the most evocative photographs will be featured on the Picturing High Streets Instagram channel.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: “High streets are at the heart of communities. We know their future feels uncertain and high streets are facing a pivotal moment in their long history.

"It’s time to get out there, rediscover our high streets, and tell the stories behind the shopfronts.”

A Jack Russell on the high street while a lady sits on a bench. - Credit: Ciara Leeming

Shoair Mavlian, director of Photoworks, said: “Photoworks is super excited to see your images of the high street! Next time you’re popping to the high street why not take a snap and share.

"We are looking forward to seeing the breadth of photography from around the country.”

A selection of photographs submitted before December 21, 2022 will form a national outdoor exhibition opening in spring 2023, filling advertising space, outdoor exhibition panels and shop windows on high streets across England.

An artistic photo of the high street through a telephone box. - Credit: Ciara Leeming

These photographs – alongside a selection of others submitted from January 2023 onwards – will also enter the Historic England Archive, the nation’s archive for England’s historic buildings, archaeology and social history.

Designer and retail expert Wayne Hemingway MBE and renowned artist Camille Walala are among the judges choosing the winning images.

Follow @PicturingHighStreets on Instagram and post your pictures using #PicturingHighStreets.