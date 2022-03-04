Welcome to our first Flashback Friday! Each week we're going to be plundering the archives of the Welwyn Hatfield Times and any other local resources to see what gems from the past we can share with our readers.

We'd also like to offer you a platform to show off your old photos from Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar in days gone by. Email contributions to news@whtimes.co.uk as JPEG attachments with as much information as you can provide.

Thanks to the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust archive for a picture from a QEII Hospital brochure marking the formal opening of the hospital on July 22 1963 by Queen Elizabeth II.

It shows nurses on the maternity ward and was donated to the trust archive by Don A as part of the 'Where Do You Think You Live?' project.

QEII prior to The Queen's visit in 1963 - Credit: Image from the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust archive. Copyright Denis Williams.

The second photo also shows the Queen Elizabeth II Hospital, WGC just prior to the official opening by the Queen. It was published in the Welwyn Times on July 26 1963 - with the photograph by Denis Williams for the Welwyn Times - and donated to the Welwyn Garden City Heritage Trust.

Handside Secondary Modern School, Welwyn Garden City, 1949. - Credit: Archant

We wrap up this week's images with a uncredited photo of Handside Secondary Modern School, Welwyn Garden City, in 1949. Do you recognise any of the people pictured? Let us know at the usual address!