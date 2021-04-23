Nominate 'significant' buildings for inclusion in Hertford Heritage Trail

Published: 7:00 PM April 23, 2021

Hertford Castle is already included in the Hertford Heritage Trail. - Credit: Black Kite Productions

Historically significant buildings in the county town could be added to the popular Hertford Heritage Trail.

Since the launch of the trail in 2017, there has been great interest in the 41 historic buildings which are recognised with blue plaques.

Hertford Town Council and Hertford Civic Society are now considering expanding the trail to include a small number of additional historically significant and interesting buildings in the county town.

One of the blue plaques in the county town on the Hertford Heritage Trail. - Credit: Supplied by Hertford Town Council

Malcolm Ramsay, chairman of the Hertford Civic Society, said: “The Heritage Trail provides a useful introduction to the history of Hertford, to both residents and visitors, and we’re excited about the potential for including more properties with significant histories in the trail.”

The town council and civic society are asking local residents, property owners and businesses to nominate buildings or premises within Hertford which they think should be added to the Heritage Trail.

Successful properties will be honoured with the installation of a blue plaque, as well as their story documented in the official trail leaflet and online.

A Hertford Town Council spokesperson said: “The Hertford Heritage Trail is a popular way to discover fascinating information and historical facts about Hertford’s architecture and buildings.

"Expanding the trail to include more interesting stories from premises within Hertford will only help to strengthen our understanding of Hertford’s rich history, and provide tourists and locals a chance to appreciate Hertford even more.”

For more information and to nominate a building or property, visit https://www.hertford.gov.uk/hertford-heritage-trail/ or email Katherine.Crafer@hertford.gov.uk with the premises address and why they should be considered for inclusion.

Nominations should be submitted by Friday, May 14, 2021.

Nominations will be considered by Hertford Town Council and Hertford Civic Society, who will be in touch to obtain further details about the nominated building(s).