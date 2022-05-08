News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Flashback: Alesha Dixon and Fearne Cotton tour Welwyn Garden City school

Published: 7:00 AM May 8, 2022
WGC's Alesha Dixon.

One of Welwyn Garden City's most famous daughters makes a return visit to her old school in this archive footage.

Star of Strictly Come Dancing, Britain's Got Talent and girl band Mis-Teeq, Alesha Dixon joined fellow celebrity Fearne Cotton for a tour around Monks Walk School in Knightsfield back in 2009.

The duo visited Monk's Walk to record the first instalment of Fearne and..., a series which explored the day-to-day lives of some of the world's best-known female celebrities.

In the footage Alesha meets her old teacher Noel Kelly and talks about her school and home life.

