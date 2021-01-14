News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New lease of life for shop in historic Old Hatfield

Alan Davies

Published: 10:10 PM January 14, 2021    Updated: 10:18 PM January 14, 2021
Bradhams, 38 Fore Street

Flower shop Bradhams at 38 Fore Street, Old Hatfield. - Credit: Supplied by Gascoyne Estates, Hatfield House

As one of the oldest roads in Hatfield, Fore Street is steeped in history.

Fore Street, Old Hatfield, in years gone by.

Fore Street, Old Hatfield, in years gone by. - Credit: Gascoyne Estates / Hatfield House

Rising from the old town towards St Etheldreda’s Church and the gateway to Hatfield House, Fore Street was once home to an assortment of trades and public houses in the early 1900s.

Fore Street 1912 map

Fore Street 1912 map - Credit: Gascoyne Estates

Most have now gone. However, one property in Fore Street has been given a new lease of life with the arrival of Bradhams Fantastic Flowers.

Just a few doors up the road from the historic Eight Bells pub, Bradhams is owned by floral stylist Theresa Bradstreet.

Theresa Bradstreet wearing a floral display on her head

Floral stylist Theresa Bradstreet - Credit: Bradhams

Theresa is London trained in all aspects of floristry at both the world-famous McQueens Flower School and under the expert tuition of Judith Blacklock at her internationally renowned flower school in Knightsbridge.

With degrees in both psychology and interior design, Theresa brings to floristry an educated eye and understanding of architecture, interiors, lighting, colours and textures.

Bradhams Rothamsted Manor Shoot

Bradhams Rothamsted Manor shoot - Credit: Bradhams

Bradhams Fantastic Flowers offers a full interior floral styling service for both homes and businesses, as well as gift bouquets for birthdays, anniversaries and all celebrations and key dates. It also caters for funerals and weddings.

Here is Fore Street in the 1960s. No38 is on the left, the first floor

Here is Fore Street in the 1960s. No.38 is on the left – you can see the curved brackets for the bay window on the first floor. - Credit: Gascoyne Estates

The new shop at 38 Fore Street will be Theresa’s design studio, and once able to open to the public when lockdown restrictions are lifted, will be a destination showroom of continually changing colourful floral displays. 

It will offer a comfortable lounge space for personal consultation for all your floral needs and advance orders, as well as fresh flowers on sale according to community demand.

Bradhams gift bouquet

Bradhams gift bouquet - Credit: Bradhams

Theresa is also planning a collaborative venture with local artists, where artworks, both originals and prints, from varying artists will be available for sale in the showroom.

Over time it is hoped that further locally sourced retail items will be available to buy where this would add value to your visit and to any floral gifts.

Bradhams birthday bouquet

Bradhams birthday bouquet - Credit: Bradhams

While under lockdown restrictions, Theresa will be working behind closed doors.

However, she is offering a full service with free contactless local delivery.

Orders can be made online at www.fantasticflowers.co.uk

More details of the floral styling service can be seen at www.bradhams.co.uk

Theresa is happy to take orders also by phone on 01727 648800, email theresa@bradhams.co.uk and on social media Facebook or Instagram @bradhamsflowers


Shop Local
Hatfield News

