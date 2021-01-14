New lease of life for shop in historic Old Hatfield
- Credit: Supplied by Gascoyne Estates, Hatfield House
As one of the oldest roads in Hatfield, Fore Street is steeped in history.
Rising from the old town towards St Etheldreda’s Church and the gateway to Hatfield House, Fore Street was once home to an assortment of trades and public houses in the early 1900s.
Most have now gone. However, one property in Fore Street has been given a new lease of life with the arrival of Bradhams Fantastic Flowers.
Just a few doors up the road from the historic Eight Bells pub, Bradhams is owned by floral stylist Theresa Bradstreet.
Theresa is London trained in all aspects of floristry at both the world-famous McQueens Flower School and under the expert tuition of Judith Blacklock at her internationally renowned flower school in Knightsbridge.
With degrees in both psychology and interior design, Theresa brings to floristry an educated eye and understanding of architecture, interiors, lighting, colours and textures.
Bradhams Fantastic Flowers offers a full interior floral styling service for both homes and businesses, as well as gift bouquets for birthdays, anniversaries and all celebrations and key dates. It also caters for funerals and weddings.
The new shop at 38 Fore Street will be Theresa’s design studio, and once able to open to the public when lockdown restrictions are lifted, will be a destination showroom of continually changing colourful floral displays.
It will offer a comfortable lounge space for personal consultation for all your floral needs and advance orders, as well as fresh flowers on sale according to community demand.
Theresa is also planning a collaborative venture with local artists, where artworks, both originals and prints, from varying artists will be available for sale in the showroom.
Over time it is hoped that further locally sourced retail items will be available to buy where this would add value to your visit and to any floral gifts.
While under lockdown restrictions, Theresa will be working behind closed doors.
However, she is offering a full service with free contactless local delivery.
Orders can be made online at www.fantasticflowers.co.uk
More details of the floral styling service can be seen at www.bradhams.co.uk
Theresa is happy to take orders also by phone on 01727 648800, email theresa@bradhams.co.uk and on social media Facebook or Instagram @bradhamsflowers