Hemina Shah, a British Indian Singer collaborated with popular Nigerian artist. GCN to come up with the track ‘Temperature’. - Credit: Paul Visuals

The first ever Hindi-Afro beat track has been released by an artist from Hadley Wood.

British Indian singer Hemina Shah collaborated with popular Nigerian artist GCN on the track ‘Temperature’.

The song was released as part of GCN’s ‘Glossolalia’, which translates to ‘mother-tongue’.

Temperature is mixed with multiple languages from Hindi, Yoruba and Pidgin English vocals, as Hemina explained: “I’ve always been inspired by world music, especially African music. So far, I have been mixing old Bollywood cover songs with African beats to give it a completely different vibe.

"I was contacted by GCN to collaborate on the song and immediately fell in love with the beat. Within a couple of days, I wrote and recorded my part. His team absolutely loved it and the next thing I know it is mixed, mastered and ready for release!”

Hemina’s parents were born in Kenya and she comes from a musical background, with a passion for music from the age of seven.

Previously, Hemina had sung as a lead female vocalist for a Coca Cola advert aired in 2004 in all Spanish speaking countries. Her vocals have also been used for a remix of a Hindi song, ‘Tumhi Meri Mandi’, which was number 1 in the Asian charts for multiple weeks.

She is married into a Kenyan family and has a strong connection with the country and reached out to more African musicians to recreate several old Indian songs giving it a completely different sound.

"I have always believed that music is one language and has the power to connect all cultures together. The response from the song has been amazing. It is getting aired in on several radio stations in the UK, Kenya, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and has just reached Mauritius.\

"We are also receiving many great TikTok videos and dance videos of the song too and musicians are also contacting us asking if they can make covers of the song," Hemina added.

To listen to Hemina’s new song, ‘Temperature’, visit youtube.com/watch?v=22ohLNbnzxE