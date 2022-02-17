Gemma and Zeb are looking for a new home together. - Credit: RSPCA

Two inseparable senior pairs of pooches with a combined age of 264 in dog years are looking for loving homes to retire to.

Jack Russell terriers Gemma, 16, and Zeb, 12, were rescued in November 2021, while 12-year-old Staffie cross Molly and her best pal Toffee, 10, were taken in by RSPCA Southridge Animal Centre in August last year.

Molly and Toffee - Credit: RSPCA

The rehoming centre in Parkhorse Lane near Potters Bar hasn’t had a single application for either pair and believes people are being put off by their ages.

Southridge's Cathie Ward said: “These sweet seniors are true golden oldies and we’re desperate to get them into homes as soon as we can.

"We just can’t understand why no one has enquired about them and we fear people are being put off by their ages. “While we do our best to make kennels as comfortable as possible and show all of our dogs all of the love we can give, a rescue centre is no place for old pups like Gemma, Zeb, Molly and Toffee.

"These gorgeous pooches deserve to spend their twilight years in warm, cosy, loving homes where they’ll be doted on.”

It can be tricky to find new homes for older dogs as adopters favour youngsters.

In fact, RSPCA data shows that it takes three times longer to rehome an older dog than a puppy.

RSPCA dog welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “Sadly, many of our older and elderly dogs are overlooked.

Molly and Toffee - Credit: RSPCA

"Puppies and dogs under a year of age seem to be rehomed much quicker and that is likely due to people’s perceptions that they are more adaptable and will fit into their lives more easily.

"There is often a common assumption that older dogs and those approaching, or in, their senior years will need more specialist care and will have health problems. But that isn’t always the case.

“Just like people, every dog is an individual and some of our senior pooches can be more active and playful than other younger dogs, while some are looking for a quiet, calm home where they can snooze on the sofa and potter around in a garden.

“The message here is that we hope potential adopters will not overlook the wonderful older dogs we have in our care. They can make excellent companions too and may be the perfect match that you’ve been looking for.”





About the dogs

Zeb & Gemma

Zeb is looking for a new home with best friend Gemma - Credit: RSPCA

Jack Russell terrier Zeb, 12 (64 in dog years), and his best friend Gemma, 16 (80 in dog years) were rescued by the RSPCA in November 2021.

They have been patiently waiting for a new home for three months. Their owner sadly became unwell and couldn’t care for them any longer.

Gemma is looking for a new home with best friend Zeb - Credit: RSPCA

Cathie Ward said: “It’s been a confusing time for Zeb and Gemma as they’ve lost the only home they ever knew and have suddenly found themselves in kennels.

“They can be wary of new people and it takes them some time to trust you but, once they do, they are so affectionate and loving. They really struggle around other dogs and Zeb is particularly protective over Gemma, so their new owners may need to keep them on the lead when out in public.

“Despite their ages they’ve still got so much life in them and absolutely love to play, particularly in the water and sand. They’d love to go on day trips to the seaside and both travel well in the car and walk nicely on the lead.

“Gemma is happy being handled but Zeb can be nervous but both love to jump up and curl up in your lap.

"They’re such an adorable, loving and loyal duo who need someone who is willing to give them a chance to live out their days in comfort.”

The animal centre is looking for an adult-only home without young visitors.





Molly & Toffee

Molly is looking for a new home with friend Toffee - Credit: RSPCA

Staffie cross Molly, 12 (or 64 in dog years), and her friend Jack Russell terrier, Toffee, 10 (or 56 in dog years), were taken in by the RSPCA in August 2021, and have been waiting for six long months to find their new family.

Toffee is looking for a new home. - Credit: RSPCA

Cathie said: “Molly is a sweet girl and absolutely loves Toffee. She can be unsure around new people and needs slow introductions.

“Toffee, on the other hand, absolutely loves people and loves to be with you all the time. He is destined for life as a lap dog and is happiest when he’s snoozing on your lap!

Toffee is looking for a new home. - Credit: RSPCA

"Because he loves people so much he can find it difficult being left home alone, so we’d like to find him a home where his owners will be around for most of the day.

“Despite their ages, Molly and Toffee can be lively and Molly, in particular, absolutely loves to play with her ball.

"They’re both absolute sweethearts, especially once they know they can trust you, but they do struggle around other dogs, so they’ll need owners who understand this reactive behaviour and can help them with their socialisation.”

Find out more about Zeb and Gemma or Molly and Toffee on Find A Pet or contact the team at Southridge for more information on southridge@rspca.org.uk.



